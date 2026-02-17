‘Friday’ Actor Clifton Powell Says He Didn’t Learn How to Love Until His 60s

Veteran actor Clifton Powell, best known for his role in the Friday film franchise, is opening up about a deeply personal realization—one that didn’t come until later in life. During a recent roundtable hosted by SisterSong Women of Color and The Conscious Lee, Powell reflected on his journey with love, accountability, and emotional growth. The conversation, which featured a mix of actors, activists, and creatives, focused on Black men’s role in supporting reproductive justice and building healthier relationships with Black women.

For Powell, the discussion struck a nerve. “I’ve just learned how to love,” he said candidly. “I’m 69, about to be 70, and I’ve just learned.” The admission wasn’t framed as regret, but as clarity—an understanding shaped by generational trauma and lived experience. Powell explained that many men, particularly in Black communities, are navigating emotional patterns inherited from families that were never taught how to express love in healthy ways. “Our parents didn’t know how to love. Their parents didn’t know how to love,” he said, pointing to what he described as the long-term effects of “450 years of post-slavery PTSD.” The Friday actor credited his current partner with helping him evolve, describing her as someone who challenged him to confront his behavior and grow. That process, he admitted, hasn’t been easy—but it’s been necessary.