Pop Culture

‘Friday’ Actor Clifton Powell Says He Didn’t Learn How to Love Until His 60s

Clifton Powell, best known for ‘Friday,’ said he learned how to love at 69 during a roundtable on accountability, growth, and relationships.

'Friday' Actor Clifton Powell Says He Didn't Know How to Love Until He Was in His 60s
Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Veteran actor Clifton Powell, best known for his role in the Friday film franchise, is opening up about a deeply personal realization—one that didn’t come until later in life.

During a recent roundtable hosted by SisterSong Women of Color and The Conscious Lee, Powell reflected on his journey with love, accountability, and emotional growth. The conversation, which featured a mix of actors, activists, and creatives, focused on Black men’s role in supporting reproductive justice and building healthier relationships with Black women.

For Powell, the discussion struck a nerve.

“I’ve just learned how to love,” he said candidly. “I’m 69, about to be 70, and I’ve just learned.”

The admission wasn’t framed as regret, but as clarity—an understanding shaped by generational trauma and lived experience. Powell explained that many men, particularly in Black communities, are navigating emotional patterns inherited from families that were never taught how to express love in healthy ways.

“Our parents didn’t know how to love. Their parents didn’t know how to love,” he said, pointing to what he described as the long-term effects of “450 years of post-slavery PTSD.”

The Friday actor credited his current partner with helping him evolve, describing her as someone who challenged him to confront his behavior and grow. That process, he admitted, hasn’t been easy—but it’s been necessary.

“When you hurt somebody, where you leave them is where they stay,” Powell shared, recalling advice that changed how he views relationships.

Throughout the conversation, Powell emphasized that accountability is key. While acknowledging systemic issues and generational cycles, he made it clear that personal responsibility still matters.

“You can’t fix something you don’t know is happening,” he said. “But once you learn, you’ve got to do better.”

The conversation ultimately pushed a broader point: Black men need to be more intentional about listening—really listening—to Black women, especially when it comes to issues that directly impact their bodies, safety, and emotional well-being.

For Powell, that starts with accountability

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