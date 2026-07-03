French Fries

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You didn't think we were done, did you? Electric Zoo is an East Coast institution that's taking place over Labor Day weekend, and each day features a new crop of talented DJs. We can't just tell you who to see on Day 1 and neglect the other two days, right? With a lineup so diverse, we've sorted out another batch of sure shot DJs and acts that will have you thanking rave gawd that festivals like this are happening right now. Here are our picks for Electric Zoo 2013, Day 2.
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