Disco Fries

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Anyone who legit reads DAD on the reggie knows that we don't get down to only one type of groove. Some might (incorrectly) say we only post trap or that we don't show love to the underground (wrong again). Some might even say we're staunchly against the commercialized side of progressive and electro big room house. But anyone who's saying that is just plain wrong and not paying attention. Today we're bringing you an hour of RAGEing madness from our homies The Disco Fries.
jakel

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Music

Disco Fries & Damien Anthony - "Get Up"

Believe it or not, rip-roaring face-melting electro house doesn't come with your standard issue distorted hardstyle kick big room set. Though it has b

jakel4592 days ago
tiesto 2007
Music

Tiesto ft. Disco Fries - "iTrance"

Well look at this; Tiesto, a man who many once saw as synonymous with the sound of trance, has over the years taken up everything from house to trap i

khrisd4654 days ago

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