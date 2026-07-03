Anyone who legit reads DAD on the reggie knows that we don't get down to only one type of groove. Some might (incorrectly) say we only post trap or that we don't show love to the underground (wrong again). Some might even say we're staunchly against the commercialized side of progressive and electro big room house. But anyone who's saying that is just plain wrong and not paying attention. Today we're bringing you an hour of RAGEing madness from our homies The Disco Fries.jakel
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Katy Perry's had an interesting relationship with electronic music. She broke through the mainstream with Dr. Luke, who has been known to knock out trkhrisd
Two suspects have been arrested and charged after they allegedly brandished a gun on McDonald's employees during an argument about salt on their fries.tara mahadevan
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith