Fred Vanvleet

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Kevin Durant wearing a Pink Floyd t-shirt, a checkered shirt, and a cap, walking outside at night.
Sports

Kevin Durant Sometimes Doesn’t Shower or Get Haircuts: ‘I Like to Feel Close to the Trenches’

Durant offered an explanation: "I'm way more relaxed when I'm just not giving a f*ck."

tara mahadevan210 days ago
Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball.
Sports

Houston Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Out Indefinitely After Suffering Torn ACL

The point guard could miss the entire 2025-26 season following the injury.

Joe Price297 days ago
Sports

Pascal Siakam Might Be The Next Raptor To Leave As Trade Rumours Intensify

Several teams keep inquiring about Siakam's availability, according to reports.

Louis Pavlakos1108 days ago
Sports

Drake Playfully Trolls Fred VanVleet With ‘Guangdong Dragons’ Comment After He Signed With Rockets

VanVleet, who won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, signed a three-year $130 million deal with Houston.

Brad Callas1110 days ago
Sports

The Houston Rockets Rumoured to Be Preparing Offer for Fred VanVleet

The deal has yet to materialize as free agency is set to begin on Friday.

Louis Pavlakos1115 days ago
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Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby
Sports

Raptors Forward O.G. Anunoby Purchases Minority Stake in U.K. Basketball Team London Lions

O.G. Anunoby is buying a minority stake in the London Lions, a U.K. basketball team of the British Basketball League where he hopes to be a role model to youth.

Louis Pavlakos1185 days ago
Drake at Lollapalooza Chile
Sports

Radio Host Says Drake No-Show to Blame for Raptors Loss: 'That’s On Drake, Really'

In the aftermath of the Raptors’ loss to the Chicago Bulls last night, Pat Boyle of CBS Sports Radio directly blamed Drake: 'That’s on Drake, really.'

Louis Pavlakos1190 days ago
og anunoby left and fred vanvleet right
Sports

Raptors Stars Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby on Their Game Faces, Grooming Rituals, and the City They Call Home

Read Complex Canada's interview with O.G. Anunoby and Fred Vanvleet of the Toronto Raptors about their game faces, grooming rituals, and the city they call home

Oren Weisfeld1208 days ago
raptor player fred van vleet
Sports

NBA Referee Ben Taylor Reportedly Receiving Fewer Crew Chief Assignments Since Fred VanVleet Rant

Ever since Fred VanVleet slammed NBA referee Ben Taylor for calling unwarranted technical fouls against him, the NBA has only named him crew chief once.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
fred vanvleet of the raptors
Sports

Fred VanVleet Slams Referee: "At A Certain Point As A Player You Feel It's Personal"

Following the Toronto Raptors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Fred VanVleet slammed referee Ben Taylor during his post-game interview for certain calls.

Louis Pavlakos1226 days ago
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Fred Van Vleet Poses In Canada Goose
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Canada Goose Partnering With Union LA For NBA All-Star Game-Inspired Capsule

Canada Goose is launching a new collaboration with Union LA for a collection inspired by the upcoming NBA All-Star festivities, releasing on Feb. 9

Louis Pavlakos1256 days ago
Toronto Raptors media day collage
Sports

Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot

Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.

Oren Weisfeld1365 days ago
Raptors player Fred Vanvleet
Sports

Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet Meets First Recipient of His Scholarship

Fred VanVleet met the winner of his eponymous scholarship to assist Black or Indigenous students through their four-year undergrad at the University of Toronto.

Louis Pavlakos1382 days ago
Scottie Barnes zombie apocalypse
Sports

The Raptors Share Which Teammates They’d Grab In A Zombie Apocalypse

At yesterday’s Toronto Raptors media day, the players answered basketball questions, but also shared which teammate they'd grab in a zombie apocalypse.

Louis Pavlakos1389 days ago
Fred VanVleet #23 and Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors watch the big screen
Sports

Fred VanVleet and Ex-Raptor Norman Powell Launch Capsule Collection

The former Raptors teammates have unveiled an apparel collab called "Bet on the Grind," including two T-shirts, a hoodie, a varsity crewneck, and a dad hat.

Alex Nino Gheciu1584 days ago
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