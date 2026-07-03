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(L-R) Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas.
Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tells America 'You're Welcome' After Alexi Lalas Leaves FOX Desk for the Day

The perceived beef between the two continued ahead of the United States' Group D World Cup match against Australia — much to the enjoyment of fans.

Mark Elibert27 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Joy Taylor attends a special screening of Orlando Bloom's new film “The Cut” at the ALO HQ Screening Room in Beverly Hills, California on September 18, 2025. “The Cut" will be available on Digital platforms Sept. 23, 2025.
Sports

Joy Taylor Recalls Not Wanting to Be 'Too Sexy' as a Sports Anchor

The former Fox Sports host reached a conclusion that her attire wasn't "inappropriate" although her body type was being fetishized.

Jaelani Turner-Williams282 days ago
(L-R) Jason Whitlock and Joy Taylor/2Pac Photoshopped image.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Challenges Joy Taylor's 'Gangsta,' Calls Her 'Peanut Butter 2Pac'

It comes after Taylor made comments about the controversial host's perceived high cholesterol.

Will Lavin325 days ago
Joy Taylor.
Sports

Joy Taylor on FS1 Sex Scandal: 'It Definitely Broke Me in a Lot of Ways'

The sports media personality has spoken about how she's doing since her alleged affair with an FS1 executive hit the headlines earlier this year.

Will Lavin325 days ago
Dave Portnoy, wearing an Indiana Fever hat, poses for a photo while attending a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on July 15, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Sports

Dave Portnoy Announces Barstool Sports 'Wide-Ranging' Partnership With FOX Sports

Dave Portnoy is gearing up for a bold new college football season with FOX Sports this fall.

Sarah Vincent364 days ago
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A Fox Sports microphone.
Sports

Joy Taylor Out at Fox Sports Amid Major Network Shake-Up

Joy Taylor's contract with Fox Sports has not been renewed.

Effie Orfanides367 days ago
A man speaking into a red microphone on the left, and a woman with curly hair in a floral dress smiling on the right.
Sports

Jason Whitlock Responds to Criticism Over Joy Taylor Comments

Whitlock did apologize to those who felt he wasn't acting like a Christian with his take on Taylor.

Mark Elibert554 days ago
Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, both sports commentators, posing together in suits at an indoor event.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith on Skip Bayless Lawsuit: 'I'm Very Heartbroken'

Smith worked with Bayless on 'First Take' on ESPN for four years.

Mark Elibert555 days ago
Joy Taylor at the inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group.
Sports

Skip Bayless Lawsuit: What Is Joy Taylor Being Accused Of?

Joy Taylor has been named as a defendant in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Skip Bayless.

Joe Price556 days ago
Jason Whitlock on 'Fearless.'
Sports

Jason Whitlock On Skip Bayless Lawsuit, Says Joy Taylor's "Big Cans"

The former Fox Sports host said that Taylor had nothing to offer but "big cans and that peanut butter skin."

Joe Price556 days ago
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Shannon Sharpe wearing glasses and a blue plaid blazer, seated against a dark background.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Skip Bayless Suit: 'Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With Me'

A former Fox Sports hairstylist accused Bayless of sexual harassment in a new filing.

tara mahadevan556 days ago
Two people are pictured side by side. On the left, a woman with long blonde hair smiles, wearing a black jacket. On the right, a man with short, light brown hair wears a black shirt, looking to the side.
Sports

Skip Bayless Accused of Offering Fox Hairstylist $1.5 MIllion for Sex

Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist for Fox Sports, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and battery.

Alex Ocho557 days ago
Skip Bayless, wearing a sleek suit and turtleneck, attends an event
Sports

Skip Bayless Confirms He's Leaving ‘Undisputed' (UPDATE)

The 72-year-old has been with the sports talk show on FS1 since its premiere in 2016.

Alex Ocho731 days ago
Shannon Sharpe wipes a tear while holding glasses, wearing a plaid jacket and white shirt, during a sports talk show
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About What He Was Feeling During His Emotional Final 'Undisputed' Episode

The NFL Hall of Famer left the FS1 debate show in June 2023 after seven years.

Jose Martinez778 days ago
Sports

Nick Wright Responds to JJ Redick's Criticism of Modern Sports Media: 'It's Not for Everyone!'

Wright argues that this is an exciting time for modern sports media with the variety of platforms available.

Mark Elibert876 days ago
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Sports

Sports Reporters Call Out Charissa Thompson After 'Thursday Night Football' Host Admits to Making Up Sideline Reports

The Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host has since apologized for her remarks.

Brad Callas972 days ago
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Sheds Light on Heated On-Air Confrontation With Skip Bayless That Led to Them Parting Ways

The Hall of Fame tight end recently joined ESPN's 'First Take' after leaving FS1's 'Undisputed.'

Brad Callas1027 days ago
Sports

Colin Cowherd Puts Late Dwayne Haskins on List of Quarterbacks Who Can't Win Super Bowl

Haskins died in April 2022 after being struck by a truck on a South Florida highway.

Brad Callas1073 days ago

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