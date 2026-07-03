Skip Bayless Cooked for ‘Your Dad Would’ve Dunked It Left-Handed’ Tweet After Bronny James Posterizes Opponent
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Eternal LeBron hater and Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless, at 70 years young, opted to troll 17-year-old Bronny James and faced the consequences.Zach Dionne
Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and 'Undisputed' host, discusses debating Skip Bayless, his insane sneaker collection, Stephen A. Smith comparisons and LeBronMacklin Stern
Chris Broussard talks leaving ESPN for Fox Sports 1, this year's NBA trade rumors, sources, and much more.Zach Frydenlund
The star of Fox Sports' "Undisputed" and the most polarizing talking head in sports, Skip Bayless never contrives the debate. And says he's never lost one.Adam Caparell