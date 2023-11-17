Sports Reporters Call Out Charissa Thompson After 'Thursday Night Football' Host Admits to Making Up Sideline Reports

Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson is facing backlash after admitting she fabricated reports during her time as an NFL sideline reporter.
Thompson, who worked for Fox Sports from 2007 to 2010, made the admission during a recent interview on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, revealing that she would make up stories if and when she was unable to speak to a coach during breaks in the game.
“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again,” Thompson said. “I would make up the report sometimes because, A: the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’"
She added, “Because, first of all, no coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over...and do a better job of getting off the field.' Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that.”
On Friday, Thompson hopped on Instagram to clarify her remarks, explaining that she never quoted a coach who never spoke to her, while giving an example of how she would use information she'd gathered to embellish reports.
"In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report, I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report," she shared. "For example, if a team was 0-for-7 on third down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach."
Thompson continued by apologizing for her comments on Pardon My Take.
"I'm sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster," she said. "I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field. I am also appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends."
Prior to Thompson's apology, myriad sports reporters ripped the Fox Sports host for her admission. Scroll down to see some of the responses to Thompson admitting she made up reports as an NFL sideline reporter.