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A black and white image of a man holding a football, labeled "DJ Lagway," with "Complex News Snapshot" in the top left corner.
Sports

DJ Lagway on Prepping for His Sophomore Season and Signing to Jordan Brand | Snapshot

Complex News visited Gainesville to talk to the Florida QB about working with Jordan and finding balance in his pursuit of greatness.

Macklin Stern292 days ago
A performer in a blue jacket stands center stage, surrounded by dancers in red, blue, and white outfits, bowing in a circular formation.
Style

Who Is Gloria to Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick's Super Bowl 2025 jacket was emblazoned with the name "Gloria," also the title of a 'GNX' track.

Trace William Cowen522 days ago
Sports

"World's Tallest Teenager" Olivier Rioux Commits To Florida Gators Basketball Program

The Quebec native stands at 7'7, taller than Victor Wembanyama and Shaquille O'Neal.

Louis Pavlakos983 days ago
University of Florida Gators
Sports

Star QB Recruit for Gators Raps 'N' Word on Camera, Loses University of Florida Scholarship

The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the n-word in a social media post.

Brad Callas1334 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 PE 2021 March Madness
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Gifts Schools New Air Jordan 5 PEs

Jordan Brand gifted six schools new player-exclusive Air Jordan 5s ahead of this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1950 days ago
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson
Sports

Florida Gators Player Keyontae Johnson's On-Court Collapse Was Not Related to COVID-19 (UPDATE)

The family of Keyontae Johnson, a junior from Virginia, said they "continue to be committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to other."

Xavier Hamilton2045 days ago
florida missouri fight brawl
Sports

3 Players Ejected From Florida-Missouri Game Following On-Field Brawl

A massive fight between the teams' coaches and players broke out at the end of the second quarter. Three players were ejected from Saturday's game.

Joshua Espinoza2086 days ago
Reche Caldwell of the St. Louis Rams poses for his 2008 NFL headshot
Sports

Former NFL Player Reche Caldwell Shot and Killed in Tampa

Caldwell was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft and played seven seasons in the league for the Chargers, Patriots, Redskins, and Rams.

Xavier Hamilton2233 days ago
Nike React Element 55 'Alabama' CK4795 600
Sneakers

Nike Readies React Elements for NCAA Football Teams

Nike is releasing a new Nike React Element 55 pack for 15 NCAA football teams including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and more.

Riley Jones2481 days ago
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neiron
Sports

Former Florida Gator, Oakland Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Has Died

The former linebacker was 27 years old.

Alex Galbraith2503 days ago
youngboy
Music

Police Investigating Possible Connections to YoungBoy Never Broke Again Attack in Miami

The incidents all went down during Rolling Loud weekend, which also saw widespread reports of an active shooter that turned out to be false.

Trace William Cowen2623 days ago
Florida's campus
Music

Rapper Arrested for Allegedly Making Threat to 'Shoot Up' University Of Florida

Florida rapper Christopher McCallum was arrested after rapping about shooting up a Florida Gators game in one of his songs.

Gavin Evans2651 days ago
Tim Tebow attends the premiere of Roadside Attractions' 'Run The Race'
Sports

Watch Tim Tebow Deliver an Inspirational Response to His Critics

Tim Tebow is proof that everyone has haters, but when asked about these naysayers he delivered a perfect response.

Xavier Hamilton2707 days ago

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