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Florida Man Allegedly Pulls Gun and Rams Car Into Sugar Baby Who Tried to Flee After Date

The 67-year-old man is reported to have booked the sugar baby for $1000 before turning to violence when she wanted out.

Man in handcuffs.
Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • David O'Brien, a 67-year-old from The Villages in Florida, allegedly turned a paid Tinder sugar-baby date into a violent encounter after the woman tried to leave his home.
  • After paying her $800 and taking her shopping, O'Brien demanded his money back when she called friends to pick her up, then chased their Ford F-150 and twice rammed it with his own truck, disabling the vehicle.
  • He allegedly pointed a .22 Ruger at one victim, threatened to kill him, and was later found by police still holding the gun, leading to his arrest on five felony counts and release on a $90,000 bond.

A Florida man faces five felony charges after what began as a Tinder arrangement allegedly ended with a truck chase and a drawn gun.

David O'Brien, 67, of Sumter County retirement community The Villages, was arrested Thursday (July 22) following a violent confrontation with his date, who, according to TMZ, was a sugar baby O’Brien booked to spend time with. The man now faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and four counts of aggravated battery.

It's claimed that O'Brien first sent a message to the unnamed woman on Tinder earlier this month, offering her $1,000 per visit and offering to shop for her. They arranged to meet for dinner on Wednesday (July 22). The date began with O'Brien handing the woman $200 and taking her to a lingerie store, where she purchased three items. While at a restaurant, the man gave her another $600 before driving her back to his home in The Villages.

Once at his residence, the woman is claimed to have grown uncomfortable and contacted her friends to come get her, to which O'Brien reportedly demanded she return the money. She is reported to have refused and attempted to leave with her friends, which led to O’Brien allegedly chasing their Ford F-150 and ramming it twice, causing it to crash into a pole and become impaired.

While three members of the party left on foot, a fourth victim walked around the car and found himself cornered by O'Brien, who allegedly aimed a .22 semi-automatic Ruger at them. O’Brien then allegedly told the person to get on the ground, but during a moment that he was distracted, the victim managed to escape.

After law enforcement received multiple 911 calls, they arrived, where O'Brien was reportedly still standing beside his F-150 with the weapon in hand. The man was booked into Sumter County jail and released on a $90,000 bond.

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