Florida Man Allegedly Pulls Gun and Rams Car Into Sugar Baby Who Tried to Flee After Date

A Florida man faces five felony charges after what began as a Tinder arrangement allegedly ended with a truck chase and a drawn gun.

David O'Brien, 67, of Sumter County retirement community The Villages, was arrested Thursday (July 22) following a violent confrontation with his date, who, according to TMZ, was a sugar baby O’Brien booked to spend time with. The man now faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and four counts of aggravated battery.

It's claimed that O'Brien first sent a message to the unnamed woman on Tinder earlier this month, offering her $1,000 per visit and offering to shop for her. They arranged to meet for dinner on Wednesday (July 22). The date began with O'Brien handing the woman $200 and taking her to a lingerie store, where she purchased three items. While at a restaurant, the man gave her another $600 before driving her back to his home in The Villages.

Once at his residence, the woman is claimed to have grown uncomfortable and contacted her friends to come get her, to which O'Brien reportedly demanded she return the money. She is reported to have refused and attempted to leave with her friends, which led to O’Brien allegedly chasing their Ford F-150 and ramming it twice, causing it to crash into a pole and become impaired.