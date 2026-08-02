Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time in 104 MPH Super Speeder Case

Key Takeaways
- Sha'Carri Richardson resolved her Florida "super speeder" case by changing her plea and accepting a deal that gives her a $500 fine, 100 hours of community service, and an eight-hour driving course instead of jail time.
- The case stemmed from a January stop where deputies said she was driving 104 mph and weaving through traffic in an Aston Martin, an incident that also led to the arrest of fellow sprinter Christian Coleman and citations for Twanisha Terry at the scene.
- The plea deal closes another off-track legal chapter for Richardson, who has recently stacked major wins including 100m gold at the 2023 World Championships, Olympic relay gold in Paris, and a 2024 U.S. national 100m title, following a separate 2025 airport arrest for which she publicly apologized.
Sha'Carri Richardson has resolved her Florida "super speeder" case without serving jail time, accepting a plea agreement months after initially contesting the charges stemming from her January arrest.
According to Click2Orlando, the Olympic gold medalist changed her original not guilty plea as part of the agreement, bringing the high-profile traffic case to a close. Under the deal, Richardson must pay a $500 fine, complete 100 hours of community service, and finish an eight-hour driving course.
The resolution follows allegations that she was driving 104 mph on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway in Orange County, where deputies accused her of "dangerously tailgating" other vehicles and weaving through traffic while passing drivers.
The plea marks the latest chapter for one of track and field's biggest stars, whose accomplishments on the track have continued even as legal issues unfolded off it. Richardson captured gold in the 100 meters at the 2023 World Championships, helped the United States win Olympic relay gold in Paris, and most recently claimed another national title by winning the 100-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in July.
The January traffic stop quickly expanded beyond Richardson's alleged speeding. According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office affidavit, her boyfriend and fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman arrived at the scene in a separate vehicle and attempted to intervene while deputies were conducting what officers described as a criminal investigation.
The report says Coleman "started defending" Richardson "in an attempt to keep her from going to jail." Officers repeatedly instructed him to return to his vehicle before ultimately arresting him after he allegedly refused to comply.
Coleman later faced charges including resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies reported discovering a glass pipe containing a "small amount of green leafy plant material" during a search of his vehicle. Fellow Olympic sprinter Twanisha Terry also stopped near the scene but was cited for stopping on a limited-access highway before being released.
When deputies first pulled Richardson over, body camera footage showed officers confronting her about her speed. Richardson apologized during the stop and told deputies she "didn't know her car was speeding," explaining that her phone had been resting on controls that changed the Aston Martin's driving mode.
She was originally charged with dangerous excessive speeding, along with citations for failing to dim her headlights, following too closely, and failing to move over.
The case also represented Richardson's second arrest in less than a year. In 2025, she was arrested following a confrontation involving Coleman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
After that incident, she posted a public apology on Instagram, saying she had spent time in "self-reflection," was "holding herself accountable," and recognized that she had "put herself in a compromised situation with someone that she has deep care and appreciation for."