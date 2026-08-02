Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time in 104 MPH Super Speeder Case

According to Click2Orlando, the Olympic gold medalist changed her original not guilty plea as part of the agreement, bringing the high-profile traffic case to a close. Under the deal, Richardson must pay a $500 fine, complete 100 hours of community service, and finish an eight-hour driving course.

Sha'Carri Richardson has resolved her Florida "super speeder" case without serving jail time, accepting a plea agreement months after initially contesting the charges stemming from her January arrest.

The resolution follows allegations that she was driving 104 mph on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway in Orange County, where deputies accused her of "dangerously tailgating" other vehicles and weaving through traffic while passing drivers.

The plea marks the latest chapter for one of track and field's biggest stars, whose accomplishments on the track have continued even as legal issues unfolded off it. Richardson captured gold in the 100 meters at the 2023 World Championships, helped the United States win Olympic relay gold in Paris, and most recently claimed another national title by winning the 100-meter final at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in July.

The January traffic stop quickly expanded beyond Richardson's alleged speeding. According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office affidavit, her boyfriend and fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman arrived at the scene in a separate vehicle and attempted to intervene while deputies were conducting what officers described as a criminal investigation.

The report says Coleman "started defending" Richardson "in an attempt to keep her from going to jail." Officers repeatedly instructed him to return to his vehicle before ultimately arresting him after he allegedly refused to comply.

Coleman later faced charges including resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies reported discovering a glass pipe containing a "small amount of green leafy plant material" during a search of his vehicle. Fellow Olympic sprinter Twanisha Terry also stopped near the scene but was cited for stopping on a limited-access highway before being released.