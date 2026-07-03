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Sports

Ex-Florida State Football Player Travis Rudolph Celebrates Not Guilty Murder Verdict by Rapping Along to Lil Durk

Rudolph was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Jose Martinez1137 days ago
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson
Sports

Florida Gators Player Keyontae Johnson's On-Court Collapse Was Not Related to COVID-19 (UPDATE)

The family of Keyontae Johnson, a junior from Virginia, said they "continue to be committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to other."

Xavier Hamilton2045 days ago
Jalen Ramsey smiles during the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Admits to Sending DMs to His Opponents' Girlfriends Before Games in College

That all changed once he made it to the NFL for obvious reasons.

Jose Martinez2537 days ago
sat testing
Life

Florida Student Hires Civil Rights Lawyer After Her SAT Scores Were Invalidated

Kamilah Campbell is sticking to her word that she didn't cheat on the SAT.

Alex Galbraith2753 days ago
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Ricky Aguayo fights frat bros.
Sports

Video Surfaces of Florida State Kicker Ricky Aguayo Fighting With Frat Bros

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo was involved in a fight with fraternity members back in December 2016.

Chris Yuscavage3154 days ago
shady boots
Sports

The Story Behind Why That Guy at the Alabama Game Looked So Shady on Live TV

A sports reporter got caught in the middle of a very important post-game interview. Hilarity ensued.

Kiana Fitzgerald3238 days ago
Nike $15,000 Michael Ojo Size 22 Sneakers
Sneakers

Nike Spent $15,000 to Make Michael Ojo's Size 22 Sneakers

Committed Nike makes sure Florida State student has shoes that fit.

Brandon Richard3409 days ago
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Sports

The Internet Is Handing Louisville QB Lamar Jackson the Heisman for Dominating Florida State

We included a breakdown of why Lamar Jackson is the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy right now.

Dana Scott3591 days ago
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Sports

Watch Jameis Winston Deliver an Epic Halftime Speech to Florida State Players

Jameis Winston helped will the Florida State Seminoles to a 45-34 win over Ole Miss with a powerful halftime speech.

Jose Martinez3602 days ago
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Sports

FSU Player Who Ate Lunch With Boy With Autism Gifts Him a Custom Jersey

Travis Rudolph, the Florida State player whose touching gesture went viral last week, gifted a custom jersey to the boy with whom he ate lunch.

Gavin Evans3604 days ago
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Sports

Ray Rice Spoke to the Florida State Football Team About How He Derailed His NFL Career

Ray Rice said to the Seminoles football team on Friday, "I lived a dream, and I also lived a nightmare."

Dana Scott3619 days ago
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Sports

This Blocked Field Goal-TD To End the Georgia Tech-Florida State Game Is Beyond Epic

Georgia Tech blocks Florida State's field goal and runs back for TD in final seconds to win

Dana Scott3920 days ago
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Sports

Watch This Florida State Kicker Get Punked By Miami Players For Warming Up On Their Side Of The Field

Florida State kicker has Miami football players gang up on him before the game starts.

Dana Scott3934 days ago
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Sports

Maurice Clarett Reveals He "Wanted to Have a Shootout" With Police During 2006 Arrest to End His Life

Maurice Clarett made some stunning admissions to the Florida State football team.

Chris Yuscavage3986 days ago

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