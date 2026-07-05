Marcellus Wiley Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL defensive end and sports television personality Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend on a domestic battery charge.

According to online records viewed by Complex, Wiley, 51, was booked into the Orange County Jail on July 4 after being arrested by the local Sheriff’s Office. He is still listed as being locked up as of this writing.

Court records reviewed by Complex show a case was filed July 4 in Orange County, Florida, with a misdemeanor battery charge. The case remains open, with a complaint filed on July 5.

Additional details about the alleged incident, including the identity of the alleged victim and the circumstances surrounding the arrest, have not yet been made public.

Wiley has not publicly commented on the arrest as of publication. It was also not immediately clear whether he has retained legal representation in the case. Wiley’s mugshot is visible below.