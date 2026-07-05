Marcellus Wiley Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL defensive end and sports television personality Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend on a domestic battery charge.
According to online records viewed by Complex, Wiley, 51, was booked into the Orange County Jail on July 4 after being arrested by the local Sheriff’s Office. He is still listed as being locked up as of this writing.
Court records reviewed by Complex show a case was filed July 4 in Orange County, Florida, with a misdemeanor battery charge. The case remains open, with a complaint filed on July 5.
Additional details about the alleged incident, including the identity of the alleged victim and the circumstances surrounding the arrest, have not yet been made public.
Wiley has not publicly commented on the arrest as of publication. It was also not immediately clear whether he has retained legal representation in the case. Wiley’s mugshot is visible below.
The arrest marks the latest legal issue involving the former NFL player. Earlier this year, Wiley publicly denied sexual assault allegations made against him by multiple women.
Before entering broadcasting, Wiley enjoyed a 10-year NFL career after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. The former defensive end also played for the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2001 after recording a career-high 13 sacks with the Chargers.
Following his retirement from football, Wiley transitioned into sports media, becoming a familiar face on ESPN before later joining Fox Sports, where he co-hosted several debate programs until his departure in 2022.