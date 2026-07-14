Geno Smith Investigation Declared Inactive, Will Not Face Charges in Florida Incident

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is no longer under an active criminal investigation after the Davie (Fla.) Police Department officially changed the status of the case stemming from a June altercation outside his South Florida home. In a statement provided on Tuesday (July 14), a department spokesperson confirmed the investigation has been closed. "The case involving Eugene 'Geno' Smith is now an inactive case," read the statement. Police records show investigators determined there were no additional investigative steps they could reasonably take based on the available evidence. The investigation began after a confrontation at Smith's Davie residence on June 21, when a woman posted videos on social media alleging the quarterback had assaulted her. The footage showed Smith telling the woman to stay away from his family before she ran into the street calling for help. Officers responded to the scene, but no arrests were made.

According to the police report, both Smith and the woman were investigated for possible misdemeanor battery after each claimed the other was the aggressor. Officers documented minor injuries on both individuals. Smith was observed with scratches on the right side of his face and a knot on the back of his head, while the woman had a cut on her right hand and bruising on her arm. Investigators said the accounts of what happened differed significantly. Police were also unable to identify a primary aggressor because surveillance footage failed to capture the alleged physical altercation, there were no independent witnesses, and the available evidence did not conclusively support either version of events. The supplemental report also outlines why detectives ultimately recommended the case be made inactive. Investigators asked both parties to provide sworn statements. The woman agreed but failed to appear for scheduled interviews on June 24 and again on July 9. Smith's attorney later informed detectives that the quarterback would not be providing a sworn statement at that time. With no additional evidence available, detectives concluded there were no further reasonable investigative steps that could be taken unless new information surfaced in the future. The report notes that any renewed investigative activity would depend on additional evidence being presented. The decision brings an end, for now, to the weeks-long investigation that followed the viral incident. Smith will not face charges in connection with the case and can now turn his attention fully to the upcoming 2026 NFL season, his first back with the New York Jets after spending last year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith started 15 games for the Raiders in 2025, completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions before returning to the franchise that originally drafted him.