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Latest Stories

Julio Foolio.
Music

Julio Foolio Killer Pleads Guilty to Punching a Deputy, Gets Five Years Added to Sentence

Davion Murphy was already serving life without parole.

Shawn Setaro2 days ago
Faizon Love
Pop Culture

Faizon Love Described as ‘Homeless’ In Court Hearing for $250K in Unpaid Child Support Debt

The actor, described by his attorneys as homeless with an empty savings account, was given until July 1 to submit a financial statement to the court.

Trey Alston29 days ago
Julio Foolio with unique, tall dreadlocks wearing a teal shirt, smiling and making hand gestures in a room with an exit sign.
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers

The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.

Mark Elibert64 days ago

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