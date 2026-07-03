Finneas

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Eight years after signing with Local Action, DJ Q is finally ready with his second album, Est. 2003. That doesn’t sound accurate at all, but we checked...
James Keith

Latest Stories

Two images showcasing jewelry. Left: A person wearing silver rings, bracelets, and necklaces with a metallic top. Right: A person wearing gold chains and a ring with an orange garment.
Style

Billie Eilish and Finneas Partner With John Hardy for 'JH Lovestruck' Jewelry Line

The Grammy-winning sibling duo helped launch a sustainable line of lab-grown diamonds.

Alex Ocho292 days ago
Trading cards featuring musicians like Mark Ambor, Sofia Camara, and Bo Stalogh, each with colorful designs and signatures.
Music

Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Finneas, Role Model, and more are featured in the exclusive collection.

Trace William Cowen339 days ago
FINNEAS, Billie Eilish at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Billie Eilish Shares Sweet Throwback Photo for Brother Finneas’ Birthday

The two are siblings, frequent collaborators, and above all, best friends.

Alex Gonzalez353 days ago
Police and California National Guard in riot gear and uniforms, holding shields and paintball guns, stand in formation on a street.
Life

ICE Protests in Los Angeles: What You Need to Know

Trump “flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” per California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trace William Cowen404 days ago
Finneas O'Connell attends the Finneas O'Connell presentation of Outstanding Achievement in Music Award and Q&A during the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival at Lido Theater on October 21, 2024 in Newport Beach, California.
Music

Finneas Says He Was Tear-Gassed During ‘Peaceful’ Anti-ICE Protest in L.A.: ‘They’re Inciting This'

Finneas said he was "almost immediately" tear-gassed at what he called a "very peaceful protest."

Joe Price405 days ago
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SZA with long curly hair in a yellow outfit and Doechii with braided hair in a cream top with a tie.
Music

Doechii Earns Fans in SZA, Billie Eilish, Hayley Williams and More

The TDE artist recently dropped off her music video for "Denial is a River."

tara mahadevan561 days ago
Tiny Desk Concert
Music

Billie Eilish Performs 4-Song Tiny Desk Concert

The musician was joined by her older brother and collaborative partner Finneas.

Jaelani Turner-Williams583 days ago
Billie Eilish and Finneas perform at the Olympic Games handover celebration.
Music

Watch Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Eilish was chosen alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, H.E.R., and Red Hot Chilli Peppers to represent the handover to Los Angeles.

Joe Price706 days ago
Finneas in a tuxedo appears on the left; Charli XCX and Billie Eilish walk in an urban setting on the right
Music

Finneas Defends Sister Billie Eilish Against 'Queerbaiting' Accusations Following Charli XCX Collab

Eilish appeared on a remix of Charli XCX's song "Guess" on Thursday, where the two women sing about guessing the color of each other's underwear.

Alex Ocho715 days ago
Finneas and Billie Eilish sit in a music studio, conversing animatedly. Finneas wears a casual T-shirt and pants. Billie wears a bandana, large jacket, and shorts
Music

Billie Eilish and Finneas Detail 'Big Fight' and Talk Overcoming Doubt While Making New Album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

Zane Lowe sits down with the dynamic duo to break down the personal growth behind 'Hit Me Hard and Soft.'

Trace William Cowen788 days ago
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Profile close-up of a woman, likely a musician, wearing a red cap and earrings, sticking her tongue out towards another person whose face is not visible
Music

Billie Eilish Drops 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Album, Says She 'Could Eat That Girl for Lunch' in Video for New Single

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has delivered another infectious record with her highly-anticipated third full-length.

Joe Price793 days ago
Billie Eilish attends Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
Music

Billie Eilish Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Stalker

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a shirtless man who was recently caught lurking outside her Los Angeles home.

Brad Callas1240 days ago
Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Academy Awards
Music

Suspect Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish and Finneas' Childhood Home (UPDATE)

A man was arrested after apparently trying to break into Billie Eilish and Finneas' childhood home in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood on Thursday night

Brad Callas1289 days ago
Finneas and Billie Eilish
Music

Finneas Shuts Down Criticism of Age Gap Between Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

On Monday, Finneas shut down a TikToker who ripped his sister, 21-year-old Billie Eilish, for her relationship with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford.

Brad Callas1299 days ago
beyonce
Music

Oscars Announce Beyoncé Will Perform 'King Richard' Song "Be Alive”

The producers of the Oscars have confirmed that Beyoncé will be performing her track "Be Alive," which is nominated for Best Original Song, during the show.

Jordan Rose1579 days ago
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finneas optimist album cover
Music

Finneas Shares Debut Album 'Optimist' and Video for "Love Is Pain"

Finneas, the musical polymath, Grammy-award-winner, and brother to Billie Eilish, has once again stepped out on his own to unveil his debut album 'Optimist'.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1738 days ago

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