Billie Eilish and Finneas Detail 'Big Fight' and Talk Overcoming Doubt While Making New Album

"Our lives were really different and I was kind of going through something and we were in a very different place," Eilish said of the larger process behind the album, with Finneas adding that they were "out of sync" with each other at the time. In fact, at one point the two had a "big fight" that ultimately helped lead to a revelation about where they stood as artists.

"At the time, there was nothing to tell us that it was gonna be great eventually so we felt kind of like, what are we doing?" Eilish recalled. "I don’t know how we’re gonna do this, and I remember there was one night and it was raining or something and Finneas and I had a big fight."

Per Finneas, the fight, from his perspective, was centered on "context and subject matter." Elaborating further, he recalled feeling that Eilish wasn’t being forthcoming about what she was writing about, at least not at first.

"I felt, and again I’ve been proven wrong over and over, but this was the jag I was on that night. I was like, subject wise, I’m not being led into what you’re actually feeling," he said. "I think there are real guards up. Oftentimes in your life, you’re going through the thing that you’re gonna write about later and that was for sure happening to Billie at that point in time."