Fila

Founded in 1911 in Italy, Fila began as a textile company producing quality clothing for people in the Italian Alps. The brand exploded in popularity during the 1970s after entering the sportswear world, especially through tennis partnerships with athletes like Björn Borg. By the 1990s, Fila became deeply connected to basketball and hip-hop culture, with bold sneakers like the Grant Hill signature models becoming staples on courts and city streets alike. Today, sneakerheads appreciate Fila for its mix of retro styling, oversized ‘90s aesthetics, and cultural nostalgia. Models such as the Disruptor and classic basketball silhouettes continue to resonate with collectors who value vintage-inspired footwear and the era when sports, music, and fashion became fully intertwined.

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