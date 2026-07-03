Diadora

Diadora is an Italian sneaker brand founded in 1948, known for its deep roots in soccer and running footwear. Its designs often feature the signature side stripe and a blend of vintage silhouettes with modern materials, as seen in iconic models like the N9000. The brand’s craftsmanship reflects Italian design traditions, emphasizing both style and performance. Its relevance traces back to the 1980s and ’90s when Diadora was a staple in European soccer culture, worn by professional athletes and fans alike. Collectors prioritize Diadora for its authentic heritage and the brand’s focus on durable construction paired with understated, classic aesthetics that set it apart from more trend-driven labels.

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Details Matter Diadora N9002
Sneakers

Details Matter Brings Diadora to Puerto Rico

Their 'Traveler' collab sneakers, which are releasing at Foot Locker, have details that tie back to the island, its beaches, and the Yunque rainforest.

Alejandro De Jesus1277 days ago
Marvel Studios x Diadora N9002 Lateral
Sneakers

Diadora's New Marvel Sneaker Collab Just Released

Foot Locker has teamed up with Diadora to deliver a new sneaker collab that's inspired by Marvel's new Thor: Love and Thunder film. Shop the looks here.

Victor Deng1464 days ago
Raekown x Diadora N9002 Chicago Community Linx Release Date Pair
Sneakers

Raekown Drops a 'Community Linx' Diadora N9002 for Chicago

Wu-Tang Clan's Chef Raekwon cooks up a special blue and yellow Diadora N9002 for Chicago, support the city’s local up-and-coming artists and stylists.

Brandon Richard1479 days ago
Raekwon x Diadora x Foot Locker 'Community Linx'
Sneakers

Raekwon on His New Project With Diadora and Foot Locker, His Lasting Influence, and More

Raekwon discusses his latest 'Community Linx' project with Diadora and Foot Locker, his lasting influence on sneakers and fashion, and more.

Mike DeStefano1640 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Beluga Reflective' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to 'Goldenrod' Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1676 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Beluga Reflective' GW1229 Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Beluga Reflective' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to 'Goldenrod' Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1676 days ago
Foot Locker x Puma Clyde 'Autism Acceptance Month'
Sneakers

Foot Locker Honors Autism Acceptance Month With New Sneaker Collabs

Foot Locker is recognizing Autism Acceptance Month by partnering with Diadora and Puma for its latest sneaker collaboration. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1907 days ago
Diadora Mythos 280 Lateral
Sneakers

Diadora Celebrates Olympics With 2000s-Era Runner Retro

Diadora is reissuing its Mythos 280 running shoe designed in collab with Gelindo Bordin, but only 600 pairs will be releasing. Click here for additional info.

Victor Deng1976 days ago
Packer x Raekwon x Diadora N.9000 'Cuban Linx' Pair
Sneakers

This Limited Packer x Raekwon x Diadora Collab Is Actually Releasing

The Packer Shoes x Raekwon x Diadora x N.9000 'Cuban Linx' that was originally a 1-of-1 sample created for the Chef is releasing in December 2020.

Victor Deng2033 days ago
Diadora x 'Rick and Morty' Collection (Rick)
Sneakers

Diadora Dropped a 'Rick and Morty' Collaboration

Diadora has released a two-shoe collaboration based on the hit animated series 'Rick and Morty.' The release is a part of Foot Locker's 2018 Week of Greatness.

Mike DeStefano2797 days ago
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packer diadora on off pack
Sneakers

Diadora and Packer Shoes' 'On/Off' Pack Available Now

Packer Shoes and Italian sneaker brand Diadora are set to collaborate on the 'On/Off' pack. The collection consists of a Rebound Ace and N.9002 designated for on and off court use, respectively.

Michael Conway2884 days ago
Diadora Social Status X Pic
Sneakers

A Forgotten Hustler Shoe Gets an Update

Social Status collaborates with Diadora on the B Elite, a hustler's shoe that's updated here with a moc construction.

Brendan Dunne3270 days ago
24 Kilates x X Large x Diadora N9000 Copito (9)
Sneakers

You'll Go Ape Over Diadora's Latest Sneaker Collaboration

24 Kilates and X-Large team up for the first time on the Diadora N.9000.

Brandon Richard3509 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers on the Internet This Week

This week's best sneakers are from Adidas, Nike, and Diadora.

Matt Welty3577 days ago

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