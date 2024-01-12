Palace Founder Lev Tanju Appointed as FILA+ Creative Director

Palace founder Lev Tanju has been appointed the creative director of FILA's new FILA+ line.

Tanju, who founded Palace Skateboards with his skate team in 2009, will bring his expertise in streetwear to the 113-year-old Italian brand with its new line, which FILA promises will represent its "storied history in sportswear." In a chat with Vogue Business, Tanju said that he's been offered creative director roles in the past, but FILA+ is the first time he's decided to take one.

"FILA has such a rich and amazing history spanning over a hundred years. I was blown away by how vast the archive was, and loved all of it," said Tanju. "The story of Pierluigi Rolando, his drive towards innovation and his groundbreaking advancements really inspired me. I was also fond of the whole Italian FILA team: they are extremely genuine and like a family."

Tanju, who will continue his role as creative director at Palace, added that he wants FILA's "rich Italian heritage" to be at the center of the new line, which will be officially revealed to the public later this year in June.