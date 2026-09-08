ElijahCWatson
Latest Stories
Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Video Game, Ranked
From the original PC game to 'GTA V', here's how the "Grand Theft Auto' games stack up.
The Most Brutal Fighters In 'Mortal Kombat'
Finish him! Here are the most brutal fighters in Mortal Kombat. We're celebrating the 30th anniversary of a legendary franchise with 11 games and 3 films.
The Oral History of Cartoon Network's Toonami
Cartoon Network took a big risk on the anime focused Toonami—one that paid off for years to come.
The 15 Bloodiest Deaths on 'The Walking Dead'
Maybe don't read this 'Walking Dead' list while eating.
Seven Ways Old School Nickelodeon Kept It 100
Nickelodeon has always kept it the most real.
10 Times Grandpa Lou Pickles Just Didn't Care
The oldest character on 'Rugrats' knew how to keep it 100.
Who Was Realer: Grandpa Phil Shortman From 'Hey Arnold!' or Grandpa Lou Pickles From 'Rugrats'?
We pitted the old men in 'Hey Arnold!' and 'Rugrats' against each other to see which figure from your childhood is the best.
This Is (Probably) What It's Like to Be the Guy Who Cleans Up After 'Mortal Kombat' Battles
A diary of the guy who deals with all the blood and gore 'Mortal Kombat' world.
Who Kept It Realer: Daria or Her Best Friend Jane Lane?
The '90s TV show "Daria" told us how life really was.
10 Times "The Powerpuff Girls" Kept It 100
Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup were realer crime fighting girls than you thought.
Adult Swim TV Shows You Should Watch Based on Your Drug of Choice
Like smoking weed? Then you should definitely be watching this TV show.
The 25 Best PlayStation 1 Video Games
Relive your childhood with the best games ever created for PS1.
A Definitive Breakdown of "The Expendables" Members
With a roster of action-movie superstars, "The Expendables" series has been wildly entertaining from the jump.
A Sociologist Discusses the Possibility of "The Purge" Happening in Real Life
A sociologist weighs in on the likelihood of "The Purge."
10 B Movies That Should Be Big-Budget Video Games
We take a look at the best B movies that would make incredible video games, including Sharknado, Chucky, and more.
JNCO Jeans and AA Batteries: The Story of My First Game Boy
With the original Game Boy turning 25 this year, we take a look back at everything that made Nintendo's handheld console so great.
Why the Yu-Gi-Oh Card Game Is Better Than the Pokemon Card Game
It's been hotly debated for years, but one writer is taking a stand.
The 15 Greatest Moments From "Super Smash Bros." in GIFs
Super Smash Bros is one of Nintendo's golden gods. Here are some GIFs that proves us right.