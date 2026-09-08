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ElijahCWatson

Joined July 2014 | 63 posts
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Latest Stories

Grand Theft Auto V

Every 'Grand Theft Auto' Video Game, Ranked

From the original PC game to 'GTA V', here's how the "Grand Theft Auto' games stack up.

ElijahCWatson22 days ago
Brutal Mortal Kombat

The Most Brutal Fighters In 'Mortal Kombat'

Finish him! Here are the most brutal fighters in Mortal Kombat. We're celebrating the 30th anniversary of a legendary franchise with 11 games and 3 films.

ElijahCWatson1424 days ago
Toonami

The Oral History of Cartoon Network's Toonami

Cartoon Network took a big risk on the anime focused Toonami—one that paid off for years to come.

ElijahCWatson3467 days ago
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The 15 Bloodiest Deaths on 'The Walking Dead'

Maybe don't read this 'Walking Dead' list while eating.

ElijahCWatson3618 days ago
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Seven Ways Old School Nickelodeon Kept It 100

Nickelodeon has always kept it the most real.

ElijahCWatson4000 days ago
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10 Times Grandpa Lou Pickles Just Didn't Care

The oldest character on 'Rugrats' knew how to keep it 100.

ElijahCWatson4008 days ago
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Who Was Realer: Grandpa Phil Shortman From 'Hey Arnold!' or Grandpa Lou Pickles From 'Rugrats'?

We pitted the old men in 'Hey Arnold!' and 'Rugrats' against each other to see which figure from your childhood is the best.

ElijahCWatson4142 days ago
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This Is (Probably) What It's Like to Be the Guy Who Cleans Up After 'Mortal Kombat' Battles

A diary of the guy who deals with all the blood and gore 'Mortal Kombat' world.

ElijahCWatson4165 days ago
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Who Kept It Realer: Daria or Her Best Friend Jane Lane?

The '90s TV show "Daria" told us how life really was.

ElijahCWatson4195 days ago

10 Times "The Powerpuff Girls" Kept It 100

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup were realer crime fighting girls than you thought.

ElijahCWatson4207 days ago
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Adult Swim TV Shows You Should Watch Based on Your Drug of Choice

Like smoking weed? Then you should definitely be watching this TV show.

ElijahCWatson4224 days ago

The 25 Best PlayStation 1 Video Games

Relive your childhood with the best games ever created for PS1.

ElijahCWatson4245 days ago
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A Definitive Breakdown of "The Expendables" Members

With a roster of action-movie superstars, "The Expendables" series has been wildly entertaining from the jump.

ElijahCWatson4427 days ago
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A Sociologist Discusses the Possibility of "The Purge" Happening in Real Life

A sociologist weighs in on the likelihood of "The Purge."

ElijahCWatson4446 days ago
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10 B Movies That Should Be Big-Budget Video Games

We take a look at the best B movies that would make incredible video games, including Sharknado, Chucky, and more.

ElijahCWatson4481 days ago
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JNCO Jeans and AA Batteries: The Story of My First Game Boy

With the original Game Boy turning 25 this year, we take a look back at everything that made Nintendo's handheld console so great.

ElijahCWatson4489 days ago
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Why the Yu-Gi-Oh Card Game Is Better Than the Pokemon Card Game

It's been hotly debated for years, but one writer is taking a stand.

ElijahCWatson4506 days ago
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The 15 Greatest Moments From "Super Smash Bros." in GIFs

Super Smash Bros is one of Nintendo's golden gods. Here are some GIFs that proves us right.

ElijahCWatson4533 days ago

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