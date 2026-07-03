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Pop Culture

Capcom Addresses Backlash Over ‘Street Fighter 6’ Storyline Fans Are Calling ‘Incest’

‘We apologize for any confusion that recent topics regarding Alex's story may have caused,’ the director said.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Music

Aminé Wants Drake as Final Boss in Hypothetical ‘Def Jam Vendetta’ Reboot

Aminé told Complex it'd be "funny as hell" for Drake to show up as "the OVO Slayer or something."

Mark Elibert1061 days ago
In this photo taken on August 12, 2017, a visitor plays the original 1980s Capcom classic Street Fighter, the precursor to the highly successful Street Fighter II sequel and later follow-ups.
Pop Culture

New 'Street Fighter' Movie Moving Forward as Legendary Strikes Rights Deal

After acquiring the film and TV rights to the iconic video game franchise 'Street Fighter,' Legendary Entertainment is now shepherding an in-development movie.

Jose Martinez1202 days ago
Mortal Kombat
Pop Culture

Watch the 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Trailer

The first trailer for the Simon McQuoid-directed reboot of 'Mortal Kombat' is here, and it's just as violent as fans of the series have come to expect.

Joe Price1977 days ago
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Photo of Def Jam Photo.
Music

Def Jam Teases Announcement of New Video Game

Def Jam hinted at a "special announcement" of a new entry in their fighting series after implying "the streets saying we need a new game."

Jose Martinez2166 days ago
Robocop's character model in 'Mortal Kombat 11'
Pop Culture

New Trailer Reveals 'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC Will Let You Play as Robocop

Following in the footsteps of many iconic characters before him, Robocop will be available as a fighter in Mortal Kombat 11's roster later this month.

Gavin Evans2265 days ago
Joker as he appears in the trailer for 'Mortal Kombat 11' DLC.
Pop Culture

Watch the Joker Live Up to His Name in New 'Mortal Kombat 11' Gameplay Trailer

The gory trailer for Joker's character, as a downloadable fighter for 'Mortal Kombat 11,' has been released.

Gavin Evans2376 days ago
general view of the atmosphere at the unleashing of Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat Legacy".
Pop Culture

Characters in 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Reboot Revealed

'Mortal Kombat' is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Jose Martinez2496 days ago
T Pain
Music

T-Pain Nailed This Cosplay of a ‘Tekken’ Character Who Isn’t Even Available Yet

T-Pain has never made it a secret that he's a huge fan of video games.

Joe Price2512 days ago
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xbox game pass 1
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for June 2019

From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this June.

Kevin Wong2602 days ago
Screenshot from 'Mortal Kombat 11' trailer.
Pop Culture

Everything We Know About 'Mortal Kombat 11'

'Mortal Kombat 11' releases April 23rd. From the character roster to pre-order information, here's everything we know about the game.

Kevin Wong2651 days ago
21 Savage
Music

New 21 Savage Music Soundtracks 'Mortal Kombat 11' Trailer

21 Savage has been teasing his fans for a while regarding his upcoming album 'I Am > I Was.'

Joe Price2781 days ago
Yair Rodriguez of Mexico celebrates
Sports

UFC Fighter Yair Rodriguez Lands Wild Last Second Knockout

Rodriguez perfectly commemorates the 25th anniversary of the UFC with a last-second elbow.

Xavier Hamilton2806 days ago

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