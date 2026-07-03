Featured
'Mortal Kombat' star Mehcad Brooks talks becoming Jax, fighting a vet like Joe Taslim, doing justice to the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise, and his future projects.Khal
Ahead of the release of the latest ‘Mortal Kombat’ reboot on film, we’re ranking the 11 best Mortal Kombat video games ever made, from worst to best.Kevin Wong
Here's a look at everything you need to know about the latest expansion to 'Mortal Kombat 11', Aftermath.Kevin Wong
From upcoming video games to top rumors, announcements, and release dates, here's everything to know about games and tech this August.Kevin Wong