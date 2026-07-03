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Skate League Skateboarding
Sports

Street League Skateboarding Announces "SLS Take Over" In Los Angeles

The premier skateboarding and culture event will be held at LA's Mission Studios on April 4.

Jaelani Turner-Williams144 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. is wearing a gray jacket and a necklace. The background is blurred with lights.
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Down His FRI&NDS Event Series: 'It's Not About Partying'

Speaking with Complex News, the NFL wide receiver explained the genesis behind the series and addressed criticism of NFL partying.

Joe Price304 days ago
Travis Scott’s grandmothers, Miss Sealie Flood and Bernice Webster, pose for a photo together in front of the garden named after them.
Music

Travis Scott's Grandmothers Honored at Cactus Jack Garden Event in Houston

Miss Sealie Flood and Bernice Webster were honored for their influence in helping shape the rapper's life and legacy.

Jose Martinez513 days ago
Travis Scott in a black jacket walking outdoors with a group, including a person in a pink camo outfit and police officers.
Music

Travis Scott Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive for Houston Families

Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation provided thousands of toys to local residents.

Jade Gomez571 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Was Fired From Red Lobster Before Her Music Career

Minaj also discussed having the highest-selling female rap tour, Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

tara mahadevan638 days ago
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cactuscon flyer
Music

Travis Scott Bringing 'CactusCon' to Las Vegas as Artistic Director of ComplexCon 2024

Travis Scott has been enlisted as the Artistic Director for the 2024 edition of ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Complex Staff646 days ago
Family Style Festival poster
Style

Family Style Food Festival to Celebrate the Intersection of Streetwear and Food in Los Angeles

Hosted by Kerwin Frost and presented by Complex, a full slate of food vendors and streetwear brands will be hosted at The Los Angeles State Historic Park in September. Tickets are available now.

Jaelani Turner-Williams689 days ago
Night skyline of Shanghai with tall buildings illuminated, including the Oriental Pearl Tower. Text reads: "sensexShanghai October 19th 10 AM - 7 PM"
Style

Moncler to Host Event at Shanghai Fashion Week

The brand will host a Moncler Genius event in Shanghai this coming fall.

tara mahadevan759 days ago
Man in patterned suit and sunglasses holds up necklace, against backdrop with Grammy Awards logos
Music

Tay Keith Honors His Mom Through Mother's Day Dinner in Memphis for Cancer Survivors

The Grammy-nominated producer held the event for a special group of mothers in his hometown.

Jaelani Turner-Williams795 days ago
Celebrity in a lace dress with feather details at the Billboard Women in Music event
Music

Tems’ Backside Wows Photographer Who Yells ‘Holy Smokes’ During Red Carpet

The sight of Tems was too hot for one photographer to handle during the Billboard Women in Music 2024 in Hollywood.

Jaelani Turner-Williams863 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘IGN Live’ Convention Launching This June in Wake of E3 Ending, Promises 'Proper Fan Access'

Further details on the three-day fan convention will arrive in the coming weeks.

Alex Ocho885 days ago
Trey Songz and 50 Cent together
Music

50 Cent Tells Trey Songz He's Banned From Tycoon Weekend for 'Acting Crazy'

50 Cent took to Instagram to announce that Trey Songz has been banned from attending Tycoon Weekend because of his behavior at previous events.

Jose Martinez1415 days ago
Raptors-themed art from upcoming art exhibit IN THE PAINT
Sports

This Free Upcoming Art Exhibit Is a Must-See For Toronto Basketball Fans

At a time when the world needs a reason to smile more than ever, Toronto’s new contemporary art gallery The Local Gallery is making it rain this spring.

Alexa Keeler1565 days ago
Kanye West's latest installment of Sunday Service takes place in Los Angeles
Music

Livestream Kanye West's Sunday Service From Los Angeles

Three weeks after enlisting his Sunday Service choir for a tribute concert to Virgil Abloh, Kanye West is back with his latest installment of Sunday Service.

Brad Callas1672 days ago
Coachella festival in Indio, California
Music

Coachella and Stagecoach Won't Require Proof of Vaccination for 2022 Festivals

Unvaccinated fans will now be allowed to attend Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in 2022, but negative COVID-19 test results will be required.

Brad Callas1740 days ago
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