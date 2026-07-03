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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
Gus Turner

Latest Stories

Crowd stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia
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At Least 125 Dead in Indonesian Soccer Stampede

At least 125 are dead after a crowd stampede erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, a city in East Java.

Brad Callas1384 days ago
Italy
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Fans Prohibited From Attending All Italian Sporting Events Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Italian government announced the ban will be effective for the next month.

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Serena Williams on Losing Wimbledon Title: 'I'm Literally Just Getting Started'

Serena Williams is back on the tennis courts, but she won't have another Wimbledon title to add to her collection just yet, as she lost against German player Angelique Kerber.

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