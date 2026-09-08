Alexa Keeler
Joined March 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Toronto's Nashid Chroma Auctions Art to Support POC and LGBTQ+ People in Ukraine
The pieces feature Ukrainian floristic symbols, figures adorned in hallmark traditional folk patterns, and the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Alexa Keeler1623 days ago
This Free Upcoming Art Exhibit Is a Must-See For Toronto Basketball Fans
At a time when the world needs a reason to smile more than ever, Toronto’s new contemporary art gallery The Local Gallery is making it rain this spring.
Alexa Keeler1626 days ago