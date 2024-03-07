Tems’ Backside Wows Photographer Who Yells ‘Holy Smokes’ During Red Carpet

A photographer almost lost it at the sight of Tems' curvaceous figure.
On the red carpet of the awards show Billboard Women in Music on Wednesday night, Tems, who was honored as the publication's Breakthrough Artist of the Year, stunned in a figure-hugging and skin-teasing black Alaïa FW22 dress. The "Free Mind" artist stopped for pictures, but a photographer could barely handle the sight of her beauty.
"Holy smokes!" the person shouted when Tems turned and flaunted her backside. The singer might've heard the remark as she quickly turned and repeated the pose towards the other end of the carpet.
Along with being honored at the event, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, Tems performed her latest single, "Not An Angel." Other artists awarded by Billboard throughout the evening included Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Karol G, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX, and more.
Also on the red carpet, Tems spoke about being unashamed about her one-of-a-kind presence, saying, "Show up as yourself every single time."
She continued, "Just be like, 'It is what it is. I love myself, and I'm just gonna be me and I'm just gonna do what I gotta do.'"
Apart from "Not An Angel," in 2023, Tems also released a companion single, "Me & U," but the singer confirmed to Billboard that her debut album "is 1,000 percent coming out this year."