Tems’ Backside Wows Photographer Who Yells ‘Holy Smokes’ During Red Carpet

A photographer almost lost it at the sight of Tems' curvaceous figure.

On the red carpet of the awards show Billboard Women in Music on Wednesday night, Tems, who was honored as the publication's Breakthrough Artist of the Year, stunned in a figure-hugging and skin-teasing black Alaïa FW22 dress. The "Free Mind" artist stopped for pictures, but a photographer could barely handle the sight of her beauty.

"Holy smokes!" the person shouted when Tems turned and flaunted her backside. The singer might've heard the remark as she quickly turned and repeated the pose towards the other end of the carpet.