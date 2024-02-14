‘IGN Live’ Convention Launching This June in Wake of E3 Ending, Promises 'Proper Fan Access'

After E3 was discontinued last year, IGN is introducing a new in-person event to celebrate video games.

The gaming website announced on Tuesday that its inaugural three-day IGN Live event will premiere June 2024—the time of year E3 was typically held—and “transform an iconic L.A. venue into the ultimate playground for a diverse community of fans of all ages,” per a press release shared on Business Wire.

“IGN Live is aligned with IGN’s mission and history. For nearly three decades, we have fueled fandoms that drive the most diverse and beloved games and entertainment into the zeitgeist,” said Yael Prough, president of IGN Entertainment, via press release. “Fans and partners have voiced their demand for a physical space where the community can come together in person to celebrate the industry’s most exciting innovations. L.A. was an obvious choice. It is home to some of the world’s top gaming and entertainment talent and creators. We are already experiencing the enthusiasm from publishers, partners and leadership in Los Angeles who look forward to delivering a world-class experience to the IGN community in DTLA at IGN Live 2024.”