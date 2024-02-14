‘IGN Live’ Convention Launching This June in Wake of E3 Ending, Promises 'Proper Fan Access'

After E3 was discontinued last year, IGN is introducing a new in-person event to celebrate video games.
The gaming website announced on Tuesday that its inaugural three-day IGN Live event will premiere June 2024—the time of year E3 was typically held—and “transform an iconic L.A. venue into the ultimate playground for a diverse community of fans of all ages,” per a press release shared on Business Wire.
“IGN Live is aligned with IGN’s mission and history. For nearly three decades, we have fueled fandoms that drive the most diverse and beloved games and entertainment into the zeitgeist,” said Yael Prough, president of IGN Entertainment, via press release. “Fans and partners have voiced their demand for a physical space where the community can come together in person to celebrate the industry’s most exciting innovations. L.A. was an obvious choice. It is home to some of the world’s top gaming and entertainment talent and creators. We are already experiencing the enthusiasm from publishers, partners and leadership in Los Angeles who look forward to delivering a world-class experience to the IGN community in DTLA at IGN Live 2024.”
“It never made sense that E3 never had proper fan access. So, IGN is going to try and fix that now that E3 is dead,” said IGN executive editor Ryan McCaffrey on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Announcing IGN Live, an in-person event in Los Angeles this June. We're not aiming to replace E3 (yet!), but it's gonna be fun. Join us!”
Further details on IGN Live are slim, but more info, including official exhibitors, is expected to be announced “in the coming weeks,” per IGN. In the meantime, the convention promises experiences with world-class talent from games, television, movies, and more.
IGN Live will also be available to stream through video game consoles, mobile apps, and on IGN channels.
Fans can sign up to receive more information about IGN Live by visiting ign.com/live.