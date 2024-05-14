Tay Keith Honors His Mom Through Mother's Day Dinner in Memphis for Cancer Survivors

Tay Keith gave back to a group of mothers in his hometown of Memphis ahead of Mother's Day over the weekend.

In tribute to his late mother, who died from cancer in 2021, last Friday (May 10), the Grammy-nominated producer hosted a special full-course dinner for members of Pink Savvy, Inc., a support group for women battling cancer. The highlight of the event was a video message from Keith telling the mothers thank you, revealing plans that he wants to do this annually.

In addition, the mothers were given beauty, jewelry, and wellness gifts from brands like Kendra Scott and LUSH. The mothers attending the event were also gifted a free wig for future chemo treatments.