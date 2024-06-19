Moncler to Host Event at Shanghai Fashion Week

Moncler is partnering with Shanghai Fashion Week this fall.

On Oct. 19, Moncler will host its Moncler Genius event to close out Shanghai Fashion Week. Moncler Genius has evolved into “a pioneering platform for creativity [and] reshaping the traditional collaboration model” since its 2018 launch, a statement said.

“The concept that has captured imaginations and fostered cross-pollination from some of the greatest minds across different industries, continues to provide new ways of sharing creativity with the world.”