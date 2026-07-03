Latest Stories
Costco Debuts New Kirkland Energy Drink
Costco’s new Kirkland energy drink is showing up in stores, with a 24-pack priced around $16.99 and less than $1 per can.
High Noon Issues Recall of Celsius Drinks Accidentally Filled With Alcohol
The FDA warns consumers should dispose of packages impacted by the recall.
Woman Who Drank Up to 3 Energy Drinks Daily Dies From Heart Attack
The "workout queen" also suffered brain damage after collapsing during her heart attack.
Ryan Garcia Apologizes to Logan Paul, Who Hit Him With Lawsuit for Dissing Prime Energy Drink: 'This Sh*t Breaks My Heart'
Garcia said he's known the Paul family for a long time while admitting he never had a problem with the drink.
Logan Paul's Response to Doctor Criticizing His Energy Drink
The social media star called out the "Instagram Doctor" for allegedly stealing $1.4 million out of his own children's trust fund.
Panera Discontinuing Its Ridiculously Caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade'
The energy drinks went viral a couple years ago for how much caffeine they contain.
Doja Cat Blames Energy Drink After Nearly Getting Into Beef With Another Artist Over 'Really Bad Impression'
Doja says she "just can't drink" Celsius and blames the beverage for her near-beef with an unnamed artist.
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FDA Urged to Investigate Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Energy Drink for Allegedly Targeting Kids (UPDATE)
The excessively caffeinated PRIME Energy launched earlier this year, causing controversy after a child required medical attention for a "cardiac episode."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Explains Canadian Origins of Classic Black Turtleneck Photo
In a video he posted to social media on the weekend, Johnson dove deep into his admiration of the country, explaining how Canada had impacted him.
Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Job at Wingstop After CNN Firing: ‘Send Over Your Résumé'
Rick Ross not only offered Don Lemon a job at a Wingstop location, but he also proposed an energy drink flavor inspired by the former CNN personality.
Flo Rida Says He Plans to Pursue Philanthropy With $82 Million Energy Drink Settlement
Flo Rida said that the $82 million he won in the lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius has opened the door for more charitable efforts.
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company
On Wednesday, rapper Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million in damages after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius over an endorsement deal.
C4 Energy x STARBURST Brought the Ultimate Candy Shop Experience to ComplexCon
C4 Energy x Starburst brought their C4 Energy x Mobile Candy Flavor Shop to ComplexCon as the final stop of their monthlong roadtrip across Los Angeles.
DJ Khaled Steps Into the Energy Drink Business
DJ Khaled partners up with a supplement company to endorse an energy drink.
Smokepurpp to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour This Spring
Smokepurpp is set to headline the five-week tour that kicks off in his homestate in April.