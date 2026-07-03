Energy Drink

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Latest Stories

A person pushes a cart filled with items outside a Costco Wholesale store. Cars are parked in the foreground.
Pop Culture

Costco Debuts New Kirkland Energy Drink

Costco’s new Kirkland energy drink is showing up in stores, with a 24-pack priced around $16.99 and less than $1 per can.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
Cans of Celsius energy drink in a tub of ice, labeled "Fantasy Vibe" with a tropical design.
Pop Culture

High Noon Issues Recall of Celsius Drinks Accidentally Filled With Alcohol

The FDA warns consumers should dispose of packages impacted by the recall.

Brad Appleton353 days ago
US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and husband US actor Ben Affleck arrive for Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023.
Life

Woman Who Drank Up to 3 Energy Drinks Daily Dies From Heart Attack

The "workout queen" also suffered brain damage after collapsing during her heart attack.

Jaelani Turner-Williams480 days ago
Ryan Garcia (left) in a striped shirt and Logan Paul (right) wearing sunglasses and a bomber jacket
Sports

Ryan Garcia Apologizes to Logan Paul, Who Hit Him With Lawsuit for Dissing Prime Energy Drink: 'This Sh*t Breaks My Heart'

Garcia said he's known the Paul family for a long time while admitting he never had a problem with the drink.

Mark Elibert780 days ago
A man in aviator sunglasses and a light-colored jacket at a formal event
Pop Culture

Logan Paul's Response to Doctor Criticizing His Energy Drink

The social media star called out the "Instagram Doctor" for allegedly stealing $1.4 million out of his own children's trust fund.

Mark Elibert784 days ago
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Three dispensers labeled "Charged Lemonade" in flavors: Fuji Apple Cranberry, Strawberry Lemon Mint, Mango Yuzu Citrus
Life

Panera Discontinuing Its Ridiculously Caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade'

The energy drinks went viral a couple years ago for how much caffeine they contain.

tara mahadevan802 days ago
doja cat in a hat at an event
Music

Doja Cat Blames Energy Drink After Nearly Getting Into Beef With Another Artist Over 'Really Bad Impression'

Doja says she "just can't drink" Celsius and blames the beverage for her near-beef with an unnamed artist.

Trace William Cowen884 days ago
prime energy drinks
Life

FDA Urged to Investigate Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Energy Drink for Allegedly Targeting Kids (UPDATE)

The excessively caffeinated PRIME Energy launched earlier this year, causing controversy after a child required medical attention for a "cardiac episode."

Trace William Cowen1104 days ago
The rock at the academy awards
Life

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Explains Canadian Origins of Classic Black Turtleneck Photo

In a video he posted to social media on the weekend, Johnson dove deep into his admiration of the country, explaining how Canada had impacted him.

Louis Pavlakos1174 days ago
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rick ross and don lemon at events
Music

Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Job at Wingstop After CNN Firing: ‘Send Over Your Résumé'

Rick Ross not only offered Don Lemon a job at a Wingstop location, but he also proposed an energy drink flavor inspired by the former CNN personality.

Trace William Cowen1181 days ago
Flo Rida attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre
Music

Flo Rida Says He Plans to Pursue Philanthropy With $82 Million Energy Drink Settlement

Flo Rida said that the $82 million he won in the lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius has opened the door for more charitable efforts.

Joe Price1256 days ago
Flo Rida attends the Room to Read 2022 New York Gala at The Rainbow Room on May 12, 2022 in New York City
Music

Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

On Wednesday, rapper Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million in damages after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius over an endorsement deal.

Joe Price1277 days ago
C4 Product Shot
Pop Culture

C4 Energy x STARBURST Brought the Ultimate Candy Shop Experience to ComplexCon

C4 Energy x Starburst brought their C4 Energy x Mobile Candy Flavor Shop to ComplexCon as the final stop of their monthlong roadtrip across Los Angeles.

Brandon Constantine1704 days ago
DJ Khaled attends Weight Watchers Kitchen Tour Special Surprise.
Music

DJ Khaled Steps Into the Energy Drink Business

DJ Khaled partners up with a supplement company to endorse an energy drink.

Gavin Evans2987 days ago
smokepurpp rolling loud
Music

Smokepurpp to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour This Spring

Smokepurpp is set to headline the five-week tour that kicks off in his homestate in April.

tara mahadevan3055 days ago

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