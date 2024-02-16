Doja Cat Blames Energy Drink After Nearly Getting Into Beef With Another Artist Over 'Really Bad Impression'

Doja Cat blames Celsius energy drinks for nearly getting her “into a beef” with a fellow artist over her "really bad impression" of them.

During a recent conversation with Lyle Drescher, a.k.a. Therapy Gecko, Doja said she “just can’t drink” Celsius, pointing to the impression incident as an example of why.

"So I have a really crazy Celsius story," Doja, dressed in similarly gecko-inspired attire as the host, said. "I almost got into a beef because of Celsius. I blame the Celsius. It’s not me. So I was singing a song and, like, doing the voice of somebody else with the song. Like, I filmed myself doing the song in a crazy voice and it was my really bad impression of that person and people took it super wrong. They thought that I was, like, trying to start or cause drama and issues when really I was just being a fucking asshole. Just being dumb."