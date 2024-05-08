Panera is no longer selling its line of truly ridiculous energy drinks.

Dubbed Charged Lemonade, the beverages at the fast-casual chain have come under fire for the amount of caffeine they contain.

“We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire—ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low-caffeine options,” a spokesperson for Panera told Rolling Stone.

The spokesperson didn’t reveal the reason as to why the restaurant is removing the energy drink. It appears that Panera is also revamping its menu.

In December 2022, the questionable refreshment went viral after a TikTok user revealed how much caffeine a 20-ounce cup of the Mango Yuzu Citrus Charged Lemonade contains.

“The regular size [20 oz.] has 82 grams of sugar. Whatever,” TikTok user Sarah Baus said. “Let’s push that aside. It has 260 milligrams of caffeine. An espresso—I looked it up—has 63 milligrams of caffeine...I don’t drink coffee. I don’t have caffeine very much—I thought!”