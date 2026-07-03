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Terrence Howard Sues Agents for Failing to Tell Him About HSN Opportunity and Signature Fragrance
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities

In new court filings, Howard says secret 'Empire'-branded fragrance talks, a missed $20K launch event and an HSN opportunity are taking center stage in his fight with CAA.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
(L-R) T.I., Usher, Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak.
Music

T.I. Drops Final Album 'Kill the King' Feat. Usher, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and More

The Atlanta rapper's first new full-length in six years is supposedly his last.

Joe Price22 days ago
Taraji P. Henson Recalls Jussie Smollett Controversy Towards 'Empire' End: 'It Hurt'
Pop Culture

‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett Fallout ‘Hurt Because It Was Family’

The Oscar-nominated star opens up about the scandal’s toll on the 'Empire' cast, why she stood by Smollett, and how the fallout still lingers today.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Lucki
Music

Lucki Sued By Empire After Releasing Song Via UnitedMasters

Empire claims the rapper and his lawyer used deceptive methods to get out of a contract.

Trey Alston267 days ago
Jussie Smollett Promises to Present 'New Evidence' in Netflix Documentary About His Case
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is the Subject of a Netflix Documentary About His Case Featuring ‘New Evidence’

'The Truth About Jussie Smollett?' will premiere on August 22.

Bernadette Giacomazzo360 days ago
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Bryshere Gray poses against a yellow backdrop at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Ex-‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Hit With Assault and Battery After Alleged Fight With Associate

Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on 'Empire,' is currently facing assault and battery charges following an alleged altercation with an associate in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Andrew W397 days ago
EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett in the "Never Doubt I Love" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Pop Culture

Mansion Featured on 'Empire' Sold for $6.5 Million After 12 Years on Market

The home sold for 41 percent less than the original asking price.

Jaelani Turner-Williams436 days ago
Jussie Smollett at a media event, wearing a white shirt, with a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax Conviction Overturned

In a statement, Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb said his office was “disappointed” by the decision.

Trace William Cowen604 days ago
Jussie Smollett, Lee Daniels
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Reflects on Lee Daniels Saying Their Friendship Is 'Complicated': 'I Love Lee'

The actor said he would rather keep his friendship with Daniels private than discuss it in public.

Mark Elibert657 days ago
Lee Daniels
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Says Working on ‘Empire’ Was ‘Horrible’ and ‘Absolutely the Worst Experience’

Daniels adds he got paid well enough to put his kids through college.

tara mahadevan681 days ago
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Pop Culture

50 Cent Co-Signs Taraji P. Henson's Decision to Fire Entire Team for Failing to Capitalize on 'Empire' Success

Henson recently admitted she fired her team because they didn't capitalize on the popularity of her 'Empire' character.

Joe Price929 days ago
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Sues CAA Over 'Lowball' 'Empire' Salary: 'I Believed That I Was Going to Get Paid'

The actor announced a lawsuit against the talent agency over claims that they pushed a 'lowball' salary to the actor to maximize their own profits.

Alex Ocho952 days ago
Jussie Smollett is pictured
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Could Be Facing Return to Jail After Disorderly Conduct Conviction Upheld in Court

In an interview with Sway in June of last year, Smollett maintained his innocence.

Trace William Cowen960 days ago
Jussie Smollett is pictured on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Case: Men Allegedly Hired by Actor in Hate Crime Hoax Return to Scene in New Documentary

The years-long controversy continues this month with both an appeal effort from the actor and a new documentary featuring the men allegedly hired in the hoax.

Trace William Cowen1222 days ago
Bryshere Y. Gray in the "We Got Us" series' 100th episode of EMPIRE
Pop Culture

Former 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested for Allegedly Physically Abusing Woman

Former 'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray, who portrayed Hakeem Lyon in the series, has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a woman.

Joe Price1340 days ago
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Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin
Pop Culture

James Cameron on Why He May Not Direct Final ‘Avatar’ Films

Despite spending a significant amount of his career building the 'Avatar' universe, James Cameron says he might bow out of directing the saga’s final films.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1474 days ago
Jussie Smollett is pictured speaking with Sway
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence: ‘If I Had Done This, I’d Be a Piece of Sh*t’

In a lengthy new interview on 'Sway in the Morning,' Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence while reflecting on the controversy and what's next.

Trace William Cowen1487 days ago

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