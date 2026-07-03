Empire Records

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xxxtentacion
Music

XXXTentacion Signed Massive $10 Million Album Deal Weeks Before Death

XXXTentacion reportedly signed a huge deal with independent music distribution company Empire for his third studio project before his sudden death on June 18.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2932 days ago

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