Terrence Howard Claims His Agents Hid Lucrative 'Empire' Fragrance and HSN Opportunities

Terrence Howard says his former talent agency didn't just cost him money on Empire—it may have cost him an entirely different career. In a new filing tied to his lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the actor claims his agents never told him about opportunities to launch a signature fragrance, appear on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), and pursue paid promotional events tied to the blockbuster Fox series. The new allegations, which were obtained by TMZ, dramatically expand Howard's legal battle with CAA, which originally centered on his Empire salary. According to the filing, Howard says his agents pushed FOX for $750,000 per episode, only to be told the network would not exceed $325,000. But Howard now claims that while those negotiations were unfolding, representatives behind an Empire-branded fragrance were also discussing business opportunities tied specifically to him—including a $20,000 launch appearance, future paid promotional events, an HSN appearance, and the potential development of a men's signature fragrance.

Howard argues he never learned about those discussions until years later, leaving him to negotiate his contract without what he calls critical information. CAA disputes those allegations and has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. The agency argues, among other things, that Howard waited too long to bring his claims under the applicable statute of limitations. The filing comes just months after Howard sparked headlines with a series of unusually candid revelations on the PBD Podcast. During that appearance, he admitted that his own temper often got in the way of his career, including a confrontation with producer Joel Silver while promoting The Brave One. Howard recalled warning Silver, "If you ever talk to me in that way again, I'm going to knock your teeth out your mouth." Looking back, he acknowledged that his "aggression" and inability to control his anger likely contributed to losing roles—including what he believes was his spot in Iron Man 2. Howard also made deeply personal disclosures during the interview, revealing that he experienced sexual abuse as a child. He said those experiences distorted his understanding of relationships, affected his adult life, and ultimately made him fiercely protective of his own children.

"That really messed me up," Howard said while reflecting on the long-term impact of the trauma.