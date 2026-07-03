Empire Of The Sun

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
jakel

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Style

Absolut Vodka Invites You to Experience 'Absolut Nights' With This Cool Short Film

The brand is also giving away a free trip to California to attend the Absolut House Party.

andrewlasane4087 days ago
brodinski dna rmx
Music

Empire of the Sun - "DNA (Brodinski Remix)"

You'd think one breath-taking Brodinski remix a week would be enough, but he doubled up this week, following his rework of "WHen The Night Is Over" wi

khrisd4679 days ago
calvin harris decks
Music

Empire Of The Sun - "DNA (Calvin Harris Remix)"

A day after getting word that Calvin Harris called a LIV clubgoer a "dumb fucking bitch" after calling him a sellout, he posted a clip of his remix of

khrisd4703 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.

khrisd4817 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Empire Of The Sun - "Alive (Zedd Remix)"

It's been a bit since we've heard new Zedd, but his next release comes in the form of a massive remix of Empire Of The Sun's "Alive," due out on May 21. Weighty kicks lead the way for this dizzying spell, with sharp electronic keys and edited vocals helping cause all kinds of euphoria. And that's just the beginning; we get a pretty epic build-up, with powerful vocals and guitars making way for the next phase, a pretty huge vibe. This one is going to be MAJOR.

khrisd4820 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App