Jussie Smollett’s disorderly conduct conviction has been upheld in court.

Per a report from CBS2 News in Chicago, this means Smollett will likely be required to serve his prior 150-day jail sentence, unless, of course, the Supreme Court moves to reverse the Illinois Appeals Court decision.

As for what's next, Smollett's legal team now has an opportunity to appeal the court's decision.

In March 2022, the Empire actor was released after spending six nights in jail.

This story is being updated.