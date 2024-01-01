50 Cent Co-Signs Taraji P. Henson's Decision to Fire Entire Team for Failing to Capitalize on 'Empire' Success

During her SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview, Henson was asked what the "best acting business decision" she's made was. "Firing everybody after Cookie," she instantly replied.

"Everybody had to fucking go. Where is my deal? Where is my commercial? Cookie was top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this?" she said. "All they wanted was another Cookie show and I said I'll do it, but it has to be right. She's too beloved for y'all to fuck it up. And so when they didn't get it right, I was like, 'Well that's it.' And then they had nothing else. 'You're all fucking fired.'"

Following the conclusion of Empire, Fox announced plans for a Cookie-led spinoff, with Henson involved in its development alongside co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong. The project ultimately didn't come to fruition.

Last month, she spoke about facing pay inequality as a Black actress, and Keke Palmer co-signed her comments.