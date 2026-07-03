Howard confirmed his decision during a red carpet event for 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' saying, "I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor."Joshua Espinoza
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From that awful hate letter and turning himself into Chicago PD to his trial and sentencing, here’s a timeline of former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett’s ordeal.Khal
From TV shows and movies to live streaming and their own Original Series, Hulu has you covered with a host of viewing options. Here's everything to stream now.Starrene Rhett Rocque
JAY-Z and Beyonce, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Cardi B and Offset. While every power couple’s relationship is different, there are some common elements.shharine