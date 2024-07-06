Emma Roberts Blames 'Internet Culture' for the Downfall of 'Madame Web'

"It’s about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer," she continued. "I’m not intimidated by failure, and I’m not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something. I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great."

Adding that director S.J. Clarkson was Roberts' "reason" to be in Madame Web, the actress pointed to the unseriousness of "internet culture" as a catalyst for the film's poor critical reception.

"If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different," Roberts said. "And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

Roberts' response to the film is totally different from Madame Web lead Dakota Johnson, who emphathized with viewers who disliked it.

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'" she told Bustle. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."