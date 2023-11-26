Eazy-E‘s Son Lil Eazy-E Says AI Could Be Used to Release Music From His Late Father: 'Some Hidden Tracks Out There'

On Wednesday, Compton Mayor Emma Shariff and several city council members paid tribute to Eazy-E by officially naming the 100 block of Auto Drive South as Eazy Street.

"My father finally got what he deserves, a monumental street in the city he put on the map," Lil Eazy-E told reporters at the event. "It's a long time coming, but again, I always say it's God's timing."

Alonzo Williams, president of the Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce, said the city chose to honor Eazy-E amid the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"Compton has a lot of history, but nobody knows about it. I figured the most recent history is hip-hop history," Williams said. "Being this is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, I thought it'd be a great idea to approach the City Council, talk about possibly doing this and they loved the idea."