Eazy-E‘s Son Lil Eazy-E Says AI Could Be Used to Release Music From His Late Father: 'Some Hidden Tracks Out There'

Eazy's son teased the release at the N.W.A rapper's street-naming ceremony in Compton this week.

Nov 26, 2023
Eazy-E's son isn't ruling out the potential release of AI-generated music courtesy of his late father.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the N.W.A rapper's son, Lil Eazy-E, during the celebration of his father’s street-naming ceremony in Compton. When asked if fans can expect the arrival of unreleased material, Lil Eazy-E mentioned that AI tools are one of the ways the estate could use to honor Eazy's legacy.

“We’ll see,” Lil Eazy-E said when asked about the possibility. “We’ll see how that’s coming, you know what I mean? There is, y’know, some hidden tracks out there, so we’ll see how that goes.”

On Wednesday, Compton Mayor Emma Shariff and several city council members paid tribute to Eazy-E by officially naming the 100 block of Auto Drive South as Eazy Street.

"My father finally got what he deserves, a monumental street in the city he put on the map," Lil Eazy-E told reporters at the event. "It's a long time coming, but again, I always say it's God's timing."

Alonzo Williams, president of the Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce, said the city chose to honor Eazy-E amid the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"Compton has a lot of history, but nobody knows about it. I figured the most recent history is hip-hop history," Williams said. "Being this is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, I thought it'd be a great idea to approach the City Council, talk about possibly doing this and they loved the idea."

