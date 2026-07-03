Dwayne Wade

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Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, holding their child, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 event.
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia’s Diaper Failed During 2019 Red Carpet Mishap: 'You Peed on Us'

The actress recalled the time her then eight-month-old daughter accidentally peed on her and husband Dwyane Wade. .

Alex Ocho451 days ago
Carmelo Anthony in a Denver Nuggets jersey, Dwyane Wade in a Miami Heat jersey, and Joe Budden holding a microphone, wearing a cap and white shirt.
Sports

Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade Roast Joe Budden and His Crew Playing Basketball

The NBA legends couldn't help but laugh at how Budden and his crew looked on the court.

Mark Elibert491 days ago
Dwyane Wade at a SiriusXM event, wearing a brown jacket over a beige shirt, smiling against a branded backdrop.
Sports

Dwyane Wade on Fans Hating His Miami Heat Statue: 'I Only Listen to People Who Have Statues'

The three-time NBA champion said having his own statue is a "surreal" moment.

Mark Elibert493 days ago
Dwyane Wade in a blue East All-Star jersey and Kobe Bryant in a red West All-Star jersey on a basketball court.
Sports

Dwyane Wade Jokes Breaking Kobe's Nose Made Players Stop Being Competitive in All-Star Game

D Wade broke Kobe's nose and gave him a concussion after driving to the basket during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game.

Mark Elibert507 days ago
Dwyane Wade at the Out100 event, wearing a dark jacket and white turtleneck, standing against a blue backdrop with event branding.
Sports

Dwayne Wade Had 40 Percent of Kidney Removed After Cancer Diagnosis

The retired NBA star revealed that his father's prostate cancer inspired him to go to the doctor.

tara mahadevan534 days ago
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Chris Webber and Dwyane Wade are smiling, wearing headsets, and engaging in conversation at a sports event.
Sports

Chris Webber Jokingly Says Dwayne Wade’s Statue Looks Like Chris Rock 'When He Was Pookie Smoking Crack'

The statue was inspired by a moment in 2009 when Wade jumped on the scorer's table and screamed, "this is my house," after hitting a game-winning three-pointer.

Mark Elibert627 days ago
Sports

Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Reveal Jersey Dispute Killed Heat's Plan to Aquire CP3

Neither player wanted to relinquish the No. 3 jersey.

Mark Elibert871 days ago
Style

Mase Says Dwyane Wade Painting His Nails Is Like 'Seeing Jordan in Lingerie... Pause'

Mase and 'It Is What It Is' co-host Cam'Ron were in tears over Wade's fiery red nails that he rocked during his Miami Heat honor earlier this week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams912 days ago
Sports

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony Recreate LeBron James Dwayne Wade Alley-Oop Dunk

The Magic beat the Wizards 139-120 to go 13-5 on the season.

Mark Elibert961 days ago
Merged photo of Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill.
Sports

Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill Being Eyed by Democrats Looking to Win Florida Senate Seat

Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade recently announced he and his family relocated from Florida to California due to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the state.

Jose Martinez1165 days ago
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The Redeem Team as featured in the trailer for the Netflix documentary
Sports

Netflix, Uninterrupted, and the International Olympic Committee Announce 'The Redeem Team' Documentary

LeBron James’ media company Uninterrupted and Netflix have announced 'The Redeem Team,' a documentary focused on the 2008 USA Olympic men’s basketball victory.

Joe Price1430 days ago
melo dwade cp
Life

Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul Team Up With Finish Line to Highlight Voting

Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Paul sat down with Finish Line to talk about the importance of voting during this election season.

Jordan Rose2101 days ago
dan marino super bowl
Sports

Dan Marino on Super Bowl LIV, a Canadian NFL Team, and Jim Carrey's Crazy 'Ace Ventura' Pitch

The NFL legend also talks about Kobe Bryant's tragic death, and whether he or Dwayne Wade is the greatest Miami athlete of all time.

Alex Nino Gheciu2358 days ago
teen locks
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade Invites DeAndre Arnold, Teen Suspended Over His Dreadlocks, to Oscars (UPDATE)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film 'Hair Love.'

tara mahadevan2359 days ago
Dwyane Wade LeBron James on December 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Sports

Dwyane Wade Knew LeBron Was Going to the Lakers When He Signed to the Cavs

"I said, 'Listen, I know you might not be there long. You're gonna be a free agent and there are some things that might happen, and we'll have a conversation.'"

Xavier Hamilton2757 days ago
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dwayne wade retirement season
Sports

Dwyane Wade Will Play One More Season

Dwyane Wade shared that he's going to return to play one final season with the Miami Heat.

Alex Galbraith2862 days ago
LeBron James during a game against the Miami Heat.
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Fans Yell Savage Chant to Cavs: 'LeBron Will Leave You'

Atlanta Hawks fans taunted the Cavs as their team lost.

Victoria L. Johnson3080 days ago

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