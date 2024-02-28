Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Reveal Jersey Dispute Killed Heat's Plan to Aquire CP3

There's an alternate universe where Chris Paul, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade played together in South Beach for the Miami Heat. Unfortunately we live in this universe, where the deal fell through because CP3 and Wade couldn't decide who would get to wear the No. 3 jersey.

On the latest episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade, the two reflected on the deal that almost landed Paul in Miami alongside Bron and Flash in the early 2010s. Everything was good to go, but neither of the men could give up wearing their signature No. 3 jersey.

"This is the conversation we're having. I'm like, 'That's my number.' He's like, 'Well, that's my number,'" recounted Wade before Paul replied, "What we going [for]? CP6? No, that ain't it."

Wade continued, "[Pat] Riley didn't pull the trigger because CP [Chris Paul] wasn't able to wear number 3 in Miami."