Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony Recreate LeBron James Dwayne Wade Alley-Oop Dunk

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony recreated one of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade's most iconic moments.

During the fourth quarter of the game between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Suggs and Anthony gave fans a show with an impressive fast-break alley-oop dunk that would've made LeBron and D-Wade proud.

In the clip shared on social media, Suggs ran the fast break before tossing the ball up to Anthony, who trailed down the court beside him. Anthony caught the ball with his right hand and jammed it for the strong finish, with Suggs celebrating the move with his arms extended.