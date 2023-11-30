Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony Recreate LeBron James Dwayne Wade Alley-Oop Dunk

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony recreated one of LeBron James and Dwayne Wade's most iconic moments.
During the fourth quarter of the game between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Suggs and Anthony gave fans a show with an impressive fast-break alley-oop dunk that would've made LeBron and D-Wade proud.
In the clip shared on social media, Suggs ran the fast break before tossing the ball up to Anthony, who trailed down the court beside him. Anthony caught the ball with his right hand and jammed it for the strong finish, with Suggs celebrating the move with his arms extended.
NBA fans remember LeBron and Wade made this same move in December 2010 when the Miami Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, Wade took the ball off a rebound and jetted down the court with LeBron running right behind him.
Wade gave Bron a bounce pass, which he caught and performed a powerful one-handed dunk. The move was captured by photographers and considered by many one of the pivotal moments in Bron and Wade's tenure in South Beach.
The Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 139 to 120, with Franz Wagner leading the way for the Magic with 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Kyle Kuzma dropped 23 points, three rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort for the Wizards.
The Magic are having an impressive start to the season, posting a 13-5 record, and are currently in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics, who have a 14-4 record.