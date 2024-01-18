Mase continued, "You don't wanna see, man. It's like, it just ruined everything for you, you know?"

All three continued laughing for at least a minute before Cam confirmed that Mase was "going viral today."

"It's like when you have somebody you looked up to, you appreciated their work – the athlete – and then they go do this. It's just like, man, we can't do nothing with that, man," Mase added.

The clowning took a while to wrap up with Mase making more jokes, but Stat came to Wade's defense, referencing ASAP Rocky and Harry Styles as two men who've also painted their nails. "Everybody's been doing it, so that's what I've been seeing," she said. "If you wanna paint your nails, go 'head and paint your nails, if that's what you really wanna do."

Cam later gave his take on Wade's nails, saying, "People become very eclectic over the years." But Mase jumped in and called Wade "sassy," to which Cam agreed. "You know, if it's blouses or capri pants, or anything... I'm not mad at it.

He continued, "The fingernails did shock me, and the biggest story is, congratulations to him for getting the trophy, the statue and everything else. Because he did put in work as a basketball player when it came to the the Miami Heat. They wouldn't have won those championships without him."

But Mase, who admittedly forgot about Wade's honor, had some recommendations for him at the 42-minute mark. "If you're gonna do your nails, do your hair, do your lashes," he said. "Just go crazy. I would respect that more than just tip-toeing out."

Wade's still married to his wife of nine years, actress Gabrielle Union, and the retired athlete has been wearing polish for years. In 2011, he opened up to GQ about the first time LeBron James noticed that Wade's toes were painted black while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas.

"Three years ago I was like, ‘Man, I kind of want to paint my toenails black.’ At first I thought, ‘Nah, I can’t do that. They’re going to kill me,'" he told the publication. "But eventually I decided to try it. Later I was on vacation in the Bahamas with LeBron, and when he saw my toes he was like, ‘Something is seriously wrong with you.’ But eventually Bron was like, ‘You know what? You’re crazy, but that’s just you.’ When I first got into the league, I tried to fit in. Now I don’t care."