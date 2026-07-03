Drunk Driving

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Latest Stories

'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Admits to Being a 'Functional Addict': 'I Was Wrong — Dead Wrong'
Pop Culture

'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Admits She Was a 'Functional Addict': 'I Was Wrong — Dead Wrong'

Karen Huger opens up about her DUI, jail time, and recovery, admitting she was a 'functional addict' and taking full responsibility for her actions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
Adrian Peterson in a blue Detroit Lions uniform, number 28, on the field.
Sports

Adrian Peterson Arrested on Weapon Possession and DWI Charges in Texas

This is the second time that Peterson, who hasn't played for a team since 2021, has been arrested this year.

Joe Price264 days ago
WWE Star Ahmed Johnson Walks Away Unharmed Following Drunk Driving Accident
Sports

WWE Star Ahmed Johnson Walks Away Unharmed Following Drunk Driving Accident

"When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you," he said following the crash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo287 days ago
Close-up of a police car's roof with flashing red and blue lights.
Life

Man in Battery-Powered Pink Barbie Jeep Busted for Drunk Driving in Canada

The man was spotted on a main road in the child's Barbie jeep.

Brad Appleton306 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Gives PSA About Drunk Driving as Part of Plea Deal for DWI Case

The singer was charged with a DWI after cops pulled him over for driving erratically.

tara mahadevan673 days ago
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Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case

According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.

tara mahadevan675 days ago
Brothers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau
Sports

NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

Johnny was 31 and his brother Matthew was 29.

Joe Price687 days ago
A woman wearing a white tank top and orange Miami Marlins cap stands beside a car during a traffic stop
Life

Whoops: Woman With Road Rage Who Confronted Another Driver for Swerving Runs Into SUV

The ironic fender bender took place during Fourth of July weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Gayle King is wearing a short-sleeve dress with a large pearl necklace. Justin Timberlake is wearing a green and white striped polo shirt
Pop Culture

Gayle King Supports Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest: 'Clearly a Mistake'

On a recent episode of 'CBS Mornings,' King suggested that Timberlake is "not reckless" and is aware he made a mistake.

Joe Price758 days ago
Basketball player in action on the court, wearing a white and red jersey
Sports

Coban Porter, Brother of Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence for Deadly DUI Crash

Porter was driving drunk at an estimated speed of 50 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.

Mark Elibert820 days ago
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Life

Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving Right After Leaving Court On Another Drunk Driving Charge

The woman was arrested for impaired driving the same day she left the court on another impaired driving charge.

Erik Leijon891 days ago
Life

17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee

The accused appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a homeless woman in Houston last week.

Alex Ocho938 days ago
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Takes Plea Deal Over Beverly Hills DUI Arrest (UPDATE)

The actress and comedian was arrested for her first DUI in January 2022.

tara mahadevan967 days ago
Life

Toronto Driver Arrested After Found Asleep Behind Wheel In A Live Lane

The driver allegedly had a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.

Louis Pavlakos1041 days ago
Life

Drunk Driver Calls 911 Over Wrong Way Driver, Realizes It’s Him When Pulled Over

The man reported a drunk driver riding on the wrong side of the road, not realizing it was him the whole time.

Mark Elibert1046 days ago
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Life

Texas Drunk Drivers Will Now Pay Child Support for the Children of Parents They’ve Killed

If the convicted drunk driver can’t make payments because of prison time, they’ll have no later than one year of their release date to make payments.

Mark Elibert1050 days ago
budweiser gardens london ontario
Life

Woman Drunkenly Blows Up Home, Sues Company That Served Her

A Canadian woman drunkenly drove her car into a house, leading to an explosion that caused $10 million in damages. Now the woman is suing the bar that served.

Louis Pavlakos1276 days ago
Car accident photographed in Jakarta
Life

Drunk Driver Kills Three Women in Accident on Long Island

A drunk driver killed three women in a car crash on Saturday night in Long Island, and has since been charged with a DWI and vehicular manslaughter.

tara mahadevan1518 days ago

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