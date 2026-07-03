Latest Stories
'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Admits She Was a 'Functional Addict': 'I Was Wrong — Dead Wrong'
Karen Huger opens up about her DUI, jail time, and recovery, admitting she was a 'functional addict' and taking full responsibility for her actions.
Adrian Peterson Arrested on Weapon Possession and DWI Charges in Texas
This is the second time that Peterson, who hasn't played for a team since 2021, has been arrested this year.
WWE Star Ahmed Johnson Walks Away Unharmed Following Drunk Driving Accident
"When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you," he said following the crash.
Man in Battery-Powered Pink Barbie Jeep Busted for Drunk Driving in Canada
The man was spotted on a main road in the child's Barbie jeep.
Justin Timberlake Gives PSA About Drunk Driving as Part of Plea Deal for DWI Case
The singer was charged with a DWI after cops pulled him over for driving erratically.
Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case
According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.
NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver
Johnny was 31 and his brother Matthew was 29.
Whoops: Woman With Road Rage Who Confronted Another Driver for Swerving Runs Into SUV
The ironic fender bender took place during Fourth of July weekend.
Gayle King Supports Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest: 'Clearly a Mistake'
On a recent episode of 'CBS Mornings,' King suggested that Timberlake is "not reckless" and is aware he made a mistake.
Coban Porter, Brother of Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence for Deadly DUI Crash
Porter was driving drunk at an estimated speed of 50 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.
Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving Right After Leaving Court On Another Drunk Driving Charge
The woman was arrested for impaired driving the same day she left the court on another impaired driving charge.
17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee
The accused appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly struck and killed a homeless woman in Houston last week.
Tiffany Haddish Takes Plea Deal Over Beverly Hills DUI Arrest (UPDATE)
The actress and comedian was arrested for her first DUI in January 2022.
Toronto Driver Arrested After Found Asleep Behind Wheel In A Live Lane
The driver allegedly had a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.
Drunk Driver Calls 911 Over Wrong Way Driver, Realizes It’s Him When Pulled Over
The man reported a drunk driver riding on the wrong side of the road, not realizing it was him the whole time.
Texas Drunk Drivers Will Now Pay Child Support for the Children of Parents They’ve Killed
If the convicted drunk driver can’t make payments because of prison time, they’ll have no later than one year of their release date to make payments.
Woman Drunkenly Blows Up Home, Sues Company That Served Her
A Canadian woman drunkenly drove her car into a house, leading to an explosion that caused $10 million in damages. Now the woman is suing the bar that served.
Drunk Driver Kills Three Women in Accident on Long Island
A drunk driver killed three women in a car crash on Saturday night in Long Island, and has since been charged with a DWI and vehicular manslaughter.