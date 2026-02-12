'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Admits She Was a 'Functional Addict': 'I Was Wrong — Dead Wrong'

Karen Huger is speaking with new clarity about the mistakes that led to her DUI conviction — and she’s not softening the language. Speaking with Sherri Shepherd on the Sherri show on February 12, the Real Housewives veteran addressed her six-month jail term, her recovery journey, and the scrutiny that followed her release.

Early in the conversation, Huger acknowledged the seriousness of her actions without hesitation. “No one should drink and drive,” she said. “I was wrong. Absolutely dead wrong.” She added that she’s grateful no one was killed and that she survived the crash herself. Huger described her time in county jail as far from glamorous. “I was on a metal bed facing a cold cement wall for six months,” she said, clarifying she was not in a federal facility. She called the experience “humbling,” explaining that incarceration stripped her of everyday freedoms but also forced her to confront addiction head-on. During the interview, Huger admitted she had been what she described as a “functional addict.” She said she maintained discipline while filming Real Housewives, insisting viewers would not have seen her unravel on camera. “You could say I was a functional addict at that time,” she said. “I knew when to have the pills with the alcohol and my cocktail. It was never in front of the cameras.”