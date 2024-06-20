Gayle King Supports Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest: 'Clearly a Mistake'

Gayle King has offered her thoughts on Justin Timberlake's recent arrest for driving while intoxicated in New York.

On CBS Mornings on Wednesday, June 19, King spoke about the arrest and suggested that this shouldn't impact the public's perception of the singer-songwriter's character. "Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy," she said, as seen in the clip above. "This is clearly a mistake, I bet nobody knows it more than him."

King's co-host, Nate Burleson, chimed in to describe the incident as a "stupid mistake," to which King agreed. "Exactly," she said. "He knows that. But he's not an irresponsible person, he's not reckless, he's not careless. Clearly, this is not a good thing but he knows that."

She also spoke about Billy Joel being asked by local New York station PIX11 about the arrest. "I loved when they stopped Billy Joel and he said, ‘Wait, not everybody judge at this particular time,’" she continued. "But listen, driving drunk, there's never any excuse for that, ever. ... It's alleged, but based on what the officer saw, it's not good."

Timberlake reportedly refused a breathalyzer test and was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated after he swerved into oncoming traffic and drove through a stop sign in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18. The arrest comes amid his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is scheduled to continue with shows in Chicago this week and New York next week.

According to an eyewitness at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York, Timberlake appeared to be "wasted" before he left the venue. "At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table. When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, 'Justin, that’s my drink!'" said the eyewitness. Timberlake is scheduled to return to court July 26 to face the charges against him.