Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills.

TMZ writes that the actress and comedian is facing charges after police apparently found her asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Though there was no car accident, she was handcuffed early Friday morning and reportedly booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving a call at around 5:45 a.m. about a running car stopped on Beverly Drive and someone asleep behind the wheel. A video of the arrest shows Haddish was apprehended without incident. According to the outlet, she will be released later on Friday.

She spent the holiday at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, where she performed at the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving. She posted about the event earlier this week.