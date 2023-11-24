Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills.
TMZ writes that the actress and comedian is facing charges after police apparently found her asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Though there was no car accident, she was handcuffed early Friday morning and reportedly booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.
Police arrived on the scene after receiving a call at around 5:45 a.m. about a running car stopped on Beverly Drive and someone asleep behind the wheel. A video of the arrest shows Haddish was apprehended without incident. According to the outlet, she will be released later on Friday.
She spent the holiday at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, where she performed at the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving. She posted about the event earlier this week.
Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Haddish’s first DUI took place in January 2022 in Atlanta. At the time, the 43-year-old was arrested for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after she appeared to be dozing behind the wheel. The incident happened soon after her break-up with Common in November 2021.
She later addressed her DUI on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I can say this Jimmy, I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man,” she said. “And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I wasn’t expecting it.”