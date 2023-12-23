17-Year-Old Fatally Struck Woman With Car and Attempted to Bribe Bystanders With Venmo to Flee

According to prosecutors, the 17-year-old lied to investigators and said the homeless woman was walking in the middle of the street when he ran her over. The unidentified victim, who police say was a white female in her 50s, was reportedly sleeping under the Katy Freeway.

“Drunk driving, or intoxicated driving, is a plague in Harris County,” said prosecutor Matthew Bergeron to the news station. “Harris County, please do not drive under the influence, do not drive intoxicated, call a friend, call an Uber, anything to avoid this situation.”

Villasana was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and was released to his parent’s custody on a $200,000 bond. The judge has ordered him not to drive and wear an SCRAM ankle monitor that detects if you’ve been consuming alcohol.

Villasana will make his next court appearance in February.