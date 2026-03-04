Draymond Green Reacts to BLACKPINK Name-Dropping Him in New Song

Draymond Green says getting a shoutout from BLACKPINK on their new album is a “pretty big deal.”
The 36-year-old Golden State Warriors forward was named dropped on the K-pop quartet’s song “Me and My” from their recently-released mini-album DEADLINE.
On the track, BLACKPINK member Lisa raps, “Just me and my Day 1s, pretty girls walkin’ / Golden like we Draymond, they pay us for a walk-in.”
Green shared his excitement for the shoutout.
“It's pretty exciting, man. You get name-dropped in a rap song, it's pretty fun. When you get name-dropped in a K-Pop song, you may be a pretty big deal," he told the Bay Area News Group, per NBC Sports.
Green, who has previously been referenced in Drake's "Summer Sixteen," said he is more of a hip-hop fan and that his dream name-drop would be from Jay-Z. However, he also shared his excitement about sharing the song with his family.
“I'm waiting to listen to it with my kids, and we're supposed to listen to it on the way to the game. My daughters love K-Pop," he added.
Green acknowledged that while it might not carry the same weight as his four championships, four All-Star nods, or Defensive Player of the Year award, he still appreciated the recognition.
BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE, featuring the previously-released “Jump” and their latest single “Go,” arrived last Friday and is already a major commercial success.
The album sold a reported 1,461,785 copies worldwide on its first day, according to data per South Korea’s real-time Hanteo Chart, making BLACKPINK the female K-pop act with the largest first-day album sales ever, according to Forbes.
BLACKPINK is teaming up with Disney and Complex for a limited-edition capsule. The BLACKPINK Capsule is a punk-inspired collaboration pairing character designs by Disney's Global Creative Director Bobby Kim with exclusive BLACKPINK collectible photocards. The limited release is available only on Complex.com beginning March 5 at 9:00 AM PST.
The assortment spans tees, sweatshirts, crop tops, tank tops, a tote bag, and a fitted hat, each combining Disney heritage visuals with BLACKPINK's modern edge. Each purchase from the special edition drop includes a collection exclusive photocard featuring one of the four members: JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, or LISA.