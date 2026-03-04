Draymond Green Reacts to BLACKPINK Name-Dropping Him in New Song

Draymond Green says getting a shoutout from BLACKPINK on their new album is a “pretty big deal.”

The 36-year-old Golden State Warriors forward was named dropped on the K-pop quartet’s song “Me and My” from their recently-released mini-album DEADLINE.

On the track, BLACKPINK member Lisa raps, “Just me and my Day 1s, pretty girls walkin’ / Golden like we Draymond, they pay us for a walk-in.”

Green shared his excitement for the shoutout.

“It's pretty exciting, man. You get name-dropped in a rap song, it's pretty fun. When you get name-dropped in a K-Pop song, you may be a pretty big deal," he told the Bay Area News Group, per NBC Sports.