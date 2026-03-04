Draymond Green Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith Over Media's 'Zero Accountability'

Draymond Green’s criticism of sports media is showing no signs of slowing down, firing back at Stephen A. Smith over the commentary following the controversial trade of Luka Dončić. The back-and-forth began last week on the February 27 episode of The Draymond Green Show, when Green questioned how the media handled former Dallas Mavericks executive Nico Harrison’s explanation for trading superstar Luka Doncic. According to Green, Harrison’s concerns about the player’s habits were widely mocked at the time, only for similar criticisms to later be echoed by the same media figures. "So many people crushed Nico Harrison for the reasons that he gave," Green said. "And when Nico gave those reasons everybody said he’s ridiculous, he’s crazy."

Green argued that the criticism from commentators helped damage Harrison’s reputation, yet no one has acknowledged repeating the same points they once dismissed. "Now, when I turn on the TV all I see is everybody in the media who crushed Nico Harrison, who essentially aided in getting him fired, regurgitating the same things that Nico Harrison was saying," Green said. "And I struggle with that because I haven’t seen one person come out and say, 'Hey Nico, I’m sorry for the things I said about you when you made that move, because I just said the same thing out my mouth.'" On Monday (March 2), Smith responded during a segment on First Take, strongly disagreeing with Green’s position. The ESPN analyst argued that Harrison’s decision to move a generational talent like Doncic remains indefensible regardless of the reasoning behind it.

"He’s very wrong. I think Draymond is being incredibly unfair," Smith said. "You got Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a pick to show for Luka Doncic? That was the crime." Smith added that the deal could permanently damage Harrison’s reputation as an NBA executive, suggesting it might make it difficult for him to land another front-office job in the league. Green then addressed Smith’s comments directly, doubling down on his criticism of the media landscape on the Wednesday (March 4) episode of The Draymond Green Show. In his response, Green said commentators often demand accountability from players and executives while avoiding it themselves. "The problem that I have is we’re calling for all this accountability, but all these guys just get to say things and there’s zero accountability," Green said. "Just literally get to throw stuff at a wall and see if it sticks."